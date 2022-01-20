Members of the Louisiana Historical Preservation Association recently presented a check for $1,000 to Pike Pioneer Nutrition Center manager Diane Redd. The nutrition center had previously presented an application for the building improvement/facade grant program, which is made available through LHPA. The Pike Pioneers facility was in need of a roof repair/replacement on the building. The nutrition center serves an estimated 3,000 meals a month to area residents. Funds for the grant are garnered through the annual fund raising drive, which is supported by local families and friends of the organization.
“They applied for a grant to help with roof repairs,” said LHPA member, Stephen Moss. “There was an issue with water damage and they needed financial assistance with repairing the building. They had also acquired donations from other sources to help them reach their goal. They have since completed the project, which included new drywall installation as well. Now they are finishing clean up efforts, and they are appreciative that they can continue their work,” added Moss.
The building that houses Pike Pioneers is in the well-known Georgia Street Historic District. The district encompasses 55 contributing buildings in the business district of Louisiana. It was developed between about 1845 and 1935, and includes representative examples of Greek Revival, Italianate, and Classical Revival style architecture. Notable buildings include the Masonic Temple, Odd Fellows lodge, and the U.S. Post Office.
“There are two separate historic districts here in Louisiana,” said Moss. “Georgia Street and Main Street are both historic districts, one is state and the other is federal. We are happy to help the districts to preserve our history. So far, we have been doing as best as we can to maintain our historic districts, and help any way that we can. The people at Pike Pioneers are also a great benefit to the community. They help to get meals out to the low income, as well as those who are unable to leave their homes. So we were certainly glad to assist them with their necessary repairs,” he added.
If you would like more information about Pike Pioneers Nutrition Center, it is located at 521 Georgia Street in Louisiana. You can reach the Center at 573-754-6511 or on Facebook.
