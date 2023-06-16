Lemonade stand

Brooke Patterson takes pride in her lemonade stand by Louisiana’s Riverfront.

For the last couple of weeks Brooke Patterson has set up her lemonade stand at Louisiana’s riverfront. This a first for Patterson.

“We originally had our first restaurant in 2011, but this is our first season doing a lemonade stand,” said Patterson about her and her husband, Yolandis Patterson. “We enjoy coming to Louisiana because the community is eagerly awaiting new businesses, activities, and things of that nature so, we have been really well received.”

