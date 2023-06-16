For the last couple of weeks Brooke Patterson has set up her lemonade stand at Louisiana’s riverfront. This a first for Patterson.
“We originally had our first restaurant in 2011, but this is our first season doing a lemonade stand,” said Patterson about her and her husband, Yolandis Patterson. “We enjoy coming to Louisiana because the community is eagerly awaiting new businesses, activities, and things of that nature so, we have been really well received.”
She recently participated in a fundraiser in Bowling Green for the Children’s Miracle Network, and because of that other people have asked her to participate in different events in town as well.
“We enjoy doing a multitude of these events,” she said. “We recently went to the Bluegrass Pickers Festival and we will be at the ‘Show Me State’ Chili cook off in Clarksville. We have also participated with Belong Church to put on the movie in the park. We plan on going to their next one as well.”
She also set up in Clarksville for the chili cook-off and is thinking about participating in this year’s Apple Fest.
“I’d like to see us setting up in Bowling Green and adding that to our regular schedule” Patterson added.
Along with attending the ‘Show Me State’ chili cook off and potentially participating in Apple Fest, Patterson has been invited to be a vendor at the Juneteenth Festival in Hannibal, as well as Colorfest and the Fourth of July Fireworks Show both in Louisiana.
Patterson set a regular schedule for being at the riverfront on Wednesday’s, in addition to that she will occasionally be there on other days of the week.
Her big-ticket item would have to be her lemonade shakeups which are $5 each. The flavors include; Ole Fashion Original, Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Peach, and Lavender. She also has sugar free skinny syrup flavors such as Original, Unicorn (Berry), and Mermaid (Tropical).
Patterson has also introduced desserts to her menu. She offers cookies and Rice Crispy treats for $3 as well as, her flour tarts that are priced $5 for three and $15 for a dozen. They come in flavors as well, such as Lemon, Cherry, and Blueberry.
For more information visit Patterson’s Produce & Market on Facebook.
