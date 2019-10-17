Today, Lakeway Publishers, Inc. announced a restructuring of upper management for their newspaper properties in Missouri.
Lakeway Publishers of Missouri, Inc. will now be split into two separate groups: Lakeway North and Lakeway South and will have new Group Publishers.
The Lakeway North group will consists of The Louisiana Press-Journal, The Bowling Green Times, The Vandalia Leader and The Lake Gazette. Tom Latos will be the group publisher for the newspapers.
Latos brings years of newspaper experience with him, most recently as publisher of The Light and Champion in Center, Texas and The Laurel Outlook in Laurel, Mont. He also took pride in a newspaper that he owned and published in St. Augustine, Fla., where he lived.
Furthermore, Latos will now be working with the publisher of The Lake Gazette, Consetta Gottman, to continue bringing the news to their community.
The Lakeway South group will consist of The Centralia Fireside Guard, The Hermann Advertiser-Courier, The Lincoln County Journal, The Troy Free-Press, Newstime and The Elsberry Democrat. These properties group publishers will be Cathi Utley and Michael Short.
Utley has been with The Advertiser-Courier for 13 years as a sales person and then in her current role as publisher, which she will continue bringing her readers their local news.
Short, who has been in the newspaper business for over 23 years, has been the General Manager/Publisher of The Democrat since 2005 and will remain in that capacity. Before joining The Democrat, he was the Production Manager at The Lincoln County Journal and at the St. Charles Journal.
Also announced was a new General Manager of The Centralia Fireside Guard. Longtime Editor James Smith will now be taking on the new role as General Manager.
Smith has been with the Fireside Guard since 2004. He has an extensive background in journalism and communications with over 32 years of experience.
In the coming weeks an announcement will be made concerning new leadership at The Lincoln County Journal, Newstime and The Troy Free Press.
R. Jack Fishman, President of Lakeway Publishers, in making the announcement said, “All of our papers and leadership are dedicated to ‘the open door policy’ for our communities, the newspaper in each community is vital to collect the news and provide that information to our readers. It is very important that we continue to strive to provide to each community the news - through their newspaper that will help make their communities not only a better place to live but to make a living in their community.”
