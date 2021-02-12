RE/MAX Realty Shop

Pictured in the first row from left to right: Karen Arico, Maxwell Koenig, Elisha Koenig, Zachary Koenig, Kelly Crane agent, Allison Miller agent, Deanna Feldmann, Ruth Heffner, and Jim Arico. In the second row from left to right: Jonathan Koenig, Clay Koenig, Laura Johnmeyer broker, Mark Long, agent and Linda Luebrecht, Bowling Green city administrator. Not pictured, but part of the business, is Les Orf agent. Photo by Stan Schwartz

Elisha and Clay Koenig have been part owners of the Realty Shop on Bus. 61 since 2017. Last month on Jan. 29 they bought out the other half and now are the sole owners of RE/MAX Realty Shop. Elisha said that she and Clay are high school sweethearts from Bowling Green High School. They have three boys, Maxwell 9, Zachary 6 and Jonathan 4. ‘We live in rural pike county and are very involved in our community and St. Clement School,’ she noted. After high school, Elisha earned her bachelors degree from Columbia College and managed Landmark Bank in Columbia until 2012. In 2013, the family moved home. In 2015, Elisha became a licensed Realtor™.

