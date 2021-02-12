Elisha and Clay Koenig have been part owners of the Realty Shop on Bus. 61 since 2017. Last month on Jan. 29 they bought out the other half and now are the sole owners of RE/MAX Realty Shop. Elisha said that she and Clay are high school sweethearts from Bowling Green High School. They have three boys, Maxwell 9, Zachary 6 and Jonathan 4. ‘We live in rural pike county and are very involved in our community and St. Clement School,’ she noted. After high school, Elisha earned her bachelors degree from Columbia College and managed Landmark Bank in Columbia until 2012. In 2013, the family moved home. In 2015, Elisha became a licensed Realtor™.
Koenigs become sole owners of RE/MAX Realty Shop
