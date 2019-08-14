BOWLING GREEN – Jill Kiel has joined the staff at CBC Bank’s Bowling Green location where she will be serving as loan officer, the bank announced last week.
Jill graduated from Columbia College and has a degree in marketing and management. Jill brings over 18 years of lending experience to the bank. She is a life-long resident of Bowling Green and currently resides there with her husband, Brandon, and two sons, Bailey and Cooper.
The bank encourages customers to stop by the branch and see how she can help with their financial needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.