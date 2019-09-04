Pike County registered a year-on-year drop in its monthly unemployment rate in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
The rate for July 2019 was 4 percent, down from 4.5 percent in June 2018.
The BLS reported a total labor force in Pike County of 7,419, of which 7,125 were employed and 294 were unemployed.
Over the course of 2019 so far, the unemployment rate has generally run at or slightly below the rates for the same months in 2018.
Those numbers were generated by the Local Area Unemployment Statistics program, which does not adjust for seasonal variations in the business cycle.
Neighboring counties had an equal or lower unemployment rate: 4 percent in Audrain County, 3.6 percent in Montgomery County and 3.5 percent in Lincoln County. South of Lincoln County, Warren (3 percent) and St. Charles County (2.7 percent) have some of the lowest unemployment rates in the state.
Across the state pockets of especially low unemployment are concentrated around St. Louis, Columbia and Springfield. The lowest unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in Livingston County in northwest Missouri.
Especially high rates are concentrated in southeast Missouri, with the highest rates at 6.7 percent in the Bootheel counties of Pemiscot and Dunklin.
The state’s overall number of employed workers increased by 1.2 percent from July 2018 to July 2019, a different report by the BLS disclosed. Missouri had an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent.
