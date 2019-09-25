BOWLING GREEN – Pike County Economic Development will offer help to local job-seekers at their office in Bowling Green as of next week.
Starting Wednesday, Oct. 2, PCDA will be able to assist anyone looking for a job. They will be able to help with resumes, registering with the career center and filling out applications online.
PCDA has partnered with the Hannibal Career Center and local businesses to offer this service. Local businesses should either register their open positions on www.jobs.mo.gov or email those positions to PCDA so that they can help job seekers fill out applications and resumes online.
A Hannibal Career Center representative, along with the veterans representative for the area will be in Bowling Green, as well. The Northeast Correctional Facility will also have a representative here on Wednesday, Oct. 2 to answer any questions and assist with applications.
Area residents are encouraged to take advantage of this ongoing service for Pike County.
The office will be open for assistance with resumes/applications and registering online on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For questions or more information, call 573-324-2077. Office location is at 914 W. Main St., Bowling Green.
The program was approved to the board of the Pike County Development Authority at their quarterly meeting on Monday, Aug. 19. It was proposed as a way of bringing some of the services currently offered at job centers in Hannibal and Warrenton closer to home for Pike County residents.
