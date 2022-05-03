Members of Bowling Green’s Chamber of Commerce gathered with the staff their families and corporate leaders for HomeBank for its ribbon-cutting ceremony last week as it opened its newly completed branch adjacent to Shop A Lot along Bus. Hwy. 61.
Loan officer Halie Wyble said she thought the builders did a nice job with construction.
“I was working out of Mexico, but live here (in Bowling Green),” Wyble said. “So, this is a much quicker commute,” she added.
Inside the vestibule, they have a spot locker system, said Wyble.
“This vestibule will be open 24-7, so if anybody needs loan docs or anything, they can come in and we can give them their 4-digit PIN, and they could come in at 10 p.m. and sign their paperwork,” she explained.
The walk-up window is also in the vestibule, so even if there’s only one person on duty, that person could continue to help customers while the main part of the bank is closed. It was designed that way for people who have trailers and can’t get through the drive-through, or if they have to shutdown the main part of the bank because of COVID-19 or its variants.
The inside is decorated with historical photos of the area. There are several offices, an expert room and a conference room. In the expert room, they can do virtual consultations with bank employees at other locations.
“The customer can do face-to-face video chat with the expert,” she said. It can be for anything, such as a home or business loan or an IRA. And if there’s something the local employees are experts in, they can do video chats with the other bank branches. They also have a buggy barn out back for Amish customers.
“We sure are glad to be open,” Wyble said.
HomeBank is a full-service community bank established in 1934 that offers checking and savings accounts, loans, certificates of deposit, money market and IRA accounts, business banking services and more. Corporate offices are located in Palmyra, Mo., and the bank has branches in Palmyra, Mexico, Centralia, Hannibal, Canton, West Quincy, and Lake St. Louis, Mo., and two locations in Quincy, Ill.
