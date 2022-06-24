Several people were roaming through Handmade Harvests on Georgia Avenue last Friday enjoying the sales and giveaways during the businesses’ first anniversary. The line at the checkout counter stretched back to midway through the store.
It’s been a year since Jodie Ries and Tiffanie Kurz opened their storefront door at 305 Georgia Street.
Ries said business has been much better than expected. In fact, it has been so good, they decided to open the store an extra day during the week.
“The store is always busy,” she added. They even took suggestions from their customers about the business.
“Those have went well,” Ries said.
Before they opened the brick-and-mortar store, the two had been doing vendor events and online sales for their products. That business was growing so quickly, Ries noted in an earlier interview, that they decided they wanted a place to sell their handmade items. Plus, with a store, they had room for the equipment they use to create their all-natural soaps and creams.
At that time, Ries said she and Kurz wanted to bring something different to Louisiana. In addition, Louisiana is their town, and they wanted the store to part of their community.
Word about the store has spread wide Ries said, because they have had customers come from Troy and Wentzville just to shop in the store.
“We did some out-of-state advertising,” she said, “and that brought in people from out of state.
“We get a lot of people driving over from Illinois,” she added.
In addition to the discounts they were offering for the day, Ries and Kurz held several drawings for products in the store.
They do custom-order T-shirts, and all their soaps and body products are natural, made without preservatives or additives. These are available for men and women. They also offer a variety of home décor, clothing, shoes and accessories, as well as purses and wallets.
The store is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.