Mayor uses gavel to call for order several times
Seats quickly filled in the Louisiana City Council chambers Monday last week for its regular meeting.
Several citizens came prepared to speak before the City Council, eager to voice their concerns about what is happening with their community. The chambers, in the basement of City Hall, can only hold about a dozen spectators, which is why Mayor Tim Carter asked if everyone could get into the room or should they move the meeting to a larger room.
For people who could not come to City Hall for the meeting, the city puts the process online using Zoom. The link for these meetings can be found on the City of Louisiana MO Water Department-Enterprise Facebook page.
Carter noted the large audience and asked the council to move agenda items to accommodate those who wanted to speak before the council. He said he wanted to make sure everyone who signed up got a chance to speak.
Members of the Louisiana Ministry Alliance were asked to provide the invocation before the meeting got underway. Rev. Bill Maupin thanked the council for allowing the alliance to have an invocation at each of the meetings.
After the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, Carter asked that approval of the minutes from their previous meeting be put on hold until everyone has had time to review them.
Carter wanted the council to be aware of a Hwy. 54 Coalition meeting coming on Oct. 20, at 10 a.m., which will be held at Louisiana City Hall.
First up on the agenda was the question concerning whether or not Ward II Councilwoman Kiffany Ardeneaux was living in her ward. Carter said several people complained, starting back in May about Ardeneaux’s residency status. At that time, Kiffany and her husband had separated and she had moved in with her parents, just outside Ward II. Carter noted that action could not be taken by him, but it would be up to the City Council. He added that he had consulted the city’s attorney on the definition of residency.
Since May, however, Kiffany explained that with the help of her parents she has purchased a home back within Ward II and that was now her legal residence. She declined to give the exact address, she said, because she believed those who were complaining about her residency status were stalking her.
She said that divorces are messy, “but I do live back in my ward physically.” She noted that she was not trying to hide anything from the council and that she had been open and honest about where she was staying during her separation.
Councilwoman Nancy Evans said this was similar to when Brice Chandler had been on the City Council and had to temporarily move out of his ward while doing some home remodeling. Several spectators voiced their disapproval of her comment, forcing Carter to use his gavel to maintain order.
Councilman Don Giltner said he spoke with Kiffany about her living situation, but his concern was that some council members did not believe they needed to live in their wards.
“That is not true,” he added. “You do need to live in your ward.”
Councilman Rodney Dolbeare said he thought each situation should be considered separately, and noted that Kiffany had returned to her ward as quickly as she could.
Giltner said he was embarrassed about the situation and that for the council to conduct business it should make sure its own house is in order. He noted that Kiffany had corrected her living situation.
No action was taken by the council.
Carter then brought up the petition by Louisiana citizens to make the police chief position an elected one. The petition would put that question on the April ballot.
Carter read a letter from Joseph Minor that spoke of complaints from numerous people about the actions or inactions of the Louisiana Police Department. Because of this, Minor said he drafted the petition to put the question on next year’s ballot. There was not enough time to get it on the November ballot.
Carter wanted to make sure everyone on the council had a chance to see the petition and noted that it had been ratified by the Pike County Clerk’s office.
Carter said it was up to the City Council to take action on the issue, but Dolbeare said the petition was filed under Chapter 78 of the state code, which means the City Council could, but is not compelled to take action because the city was formed under Chapter 77 of the state code.
Carter added that if the city did not take any action, the county would put the question on April’s ballot.
The council voted not to take any action until the county clerk has more than a tentative response on what action they’re going to take.
The city’s attorney recommended that this be discussed in closed session to preserve attorney-client confidentiality.
After some city business, the mayor opened up the floor to comments from the public.
First up was Pastor Jon Kroeze, vice president of the Ministerial Alliance of Louisiana. He read from a letter the alliance sent to the City Council. The alliance represents 15 churches and organizations.
“The purpose of this letter is to confirm our love and support of our community and its leadership. Our pastors and churches regularly pray for and seek to encourage each council member, our mayor and all city employees.
“It has come to our attention that our city’s leadership is in special need of our support. Current conditions of discord within our city government give us cause for great concern. Therefore, as community leaders, the pastors of Louisiana Ministerial Alliance appeal to all of our city’s leadership to band together to solve any and all matters of miscommunication or misunderstanding. We appeal to the integrity and character of each leader to work together for the betterment of our city.”
He asked that the city council members set aside their personal differences so that they could work together.
Maupin, who is president of the alliance, stood with Kroeze and added that he would add their names to his church’s prayer list. He said the alliance wants to help as best it can—to build bridges—“We want to help you build bridges—bridges between all of you, so you work together as a unit.” That unit would comprise the mayor, the city council and they city’s employees; all working together to serve the community.
He said his door is always open if they need it.
“The church serves as a servant alongside the community leaders,” Maupin added. “We love our city and our citizenry. We want to put deeds behind our words.”
Following the pastors on the agenda was the president for Pike Safe Neighborhoods, Woodrow Polston. This is a community based, non-profit organization. Polston, in addition to being a resident of Louisiana, is also a reporter for this publication.
He, too, presented a letter to the City Council, stating his group’s concerns about discord within city government.
“Apparently, there has been a breakdown in communication and failure of city leaders to cooperate together in serving the citizens of Louisiana,” he read from his letter. “We appeal to each leader to set aside personal differences and work cooperatively for the community.”
Pike Safe Neighborhoods recommended that the City Council seek arbitration from an objective third party “to resolve current issues within and between city officials. This arbitration can serve as an effective means of resolution, while also saving the city further costly attorney fees.”
Polston asked for a response to the request for arbitration by the next City Council meeting on Oct. 24.
Giltner responded by thanking Maupin, Kroeze and Polston, noting that change starts with the City Council.
“The only way that we can come together is by communication,” he added.
Next on the agenda was Steve Henry, the person who started the recall petition on Kiffany Ardeneaux. That petition did not have enough signatures for it to be placed on the November ballot, so Henry worked to get enough for the following election in April.
He was angry that Ardeneaux was made mayor pro tem. Because of all the controversy about her residency, he said he thought that job should go so someone else.
Lee-Ann Jakab spoke about the activities of the police department. She said she believes that the Louisiana Police Department was targeting her son during a traffic stop, and that his motorcycle was damaged while either being towed to the impound lot or at the impound lot. Her 3-minute allotment of time expired before she could finish her statement.
Desiree Elliott, who was wearing a bright pink shirt stenciled with the statement, “So they just let anybody be a cop,” conceded her time to Jakab.
Dolbeare requested that Jakab put her complaint in writing so the City Council could determine if action needs to be taken on the matter.
Elliott asked the council if they were just going to let things fly.
“When are you going to start listening to us,” she said.
Dolbeare reminded her that there is a process and the City Council needs the complaints in writing in order to act on them.
After that more arguments started in the room, forcing the mayor to bang his gavel to quiet the audience.
From there, the council voted to go into closed session.
