LOUISIANA – Golfers gave—and then gave again—at the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament Friday.
The tournament was held at Pike County Country Club.
Team Henderson won first place and $500. That team was trailed by Team Shelter ($250) and then Team Willis ($100). All of the winning teams gave back some or all of their winnings to the Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber Director Kristal Pitzer said Friday that she did not yet know how much money had been raised, but that the 10 teams that participated represented a “wonderful turnout.”
Team Ringhausen/Pitzer won $150 prizes in competitions for the longest drive and closest to the pin. Those prizes were provided through sponsorship from Fat Boys and Eagle Business Products.
