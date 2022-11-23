Crystal French

Bowling Green Mayor Jim Arico, left, presents Crystal French with a certificate for her businesses 1-year anniversary. Photo by Jan Hume

Crystal French took her store from online, selling on e-Bay for a while to a brick and mortar location. Gift and Thrift Retail Store is in the building at the intersection of Champ Clark Drive and Bus. Hwy. 61.

When she went from online to in person, French said the store was located on the other side of the building. But within six months they had expanded twice and the space on the other side of the building became available, so they moved in there. Just recently, she celebrated one year in business.

Recommended for you