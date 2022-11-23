Crystal French took her store from online, selling on e-Bay for a while to a brick and mortar location. Gift and Thrift Retail Store is in the building at the intersection of Champ Clark Drive and Bus. Hwy. 61.
When she went from online to in person, French said the store was located on the other side of the building. But within six months they had expanded twice and the space on the other side of the building became available, so they moved in there. Just recently, she celebrated one year in business.
Her husband, Larry French, has been helpful in helping with the store. But Crystal said she absolutely could not have achieved what she’s done so far without the help of Alyssa Bair.
“I could not run this store without her,” Crystal said.
And even though Larry helps out when he can, he works full time at Osweld Welding, leaving the day-to-day operation to Alyssa and Crystal.
Crystal said she saw a need for a store that offered gently used items for people who might not be able to afford new items.
“My Mom raised five of us on next to nothing,” she said, “and we didn’t even know it.”
She noted that too much good stuff gets thrown away. “We love to be prissy and pass on our good deals.”
In addition to low prices for decent clothing and other items, Crystal said they like to give back to the community.
“We always leave a box of free stuff out on our porch,” she said. “It’s good quality stuff,” she added. These free items are the ones that have not sold after a certain amount of time. They also donate to a not-for-profit outlet in Louisiana. “At least once a week—the stuff that doesn’t sell.”
She said they used to sell on consignment, but change in their location meant they had to let that part of the business go.
“Now we buy outright from individuals,” she said. “And we do accept donations.”
But they are careful with what they accept, she added. Clothing items that have stains or holes are not accepted. They want items that people would want to buy new if they could afford them. At Gift and Thrift, they get nice clothing at a reduced price.
“We like to make sure everyone can afford winter coats for their kids,” she said. “If someone is starting a new job, they can come in here and afford a nice outfit.”
They also want to help those who may have lost everything because of a house fire or other types of home damage. They are willing to negotiate on price in order to help those who need it most.
“We can even donate, to them, too,” she said.
The store was packed with clothing items and other household things that people might need.
Crystal said she had reached out to local teachers to see if they knew of any of their students who may need clothing or winter coats.
“I want them to talk with those parents to let them know they can come over here and get a winter coat for their kids,” she said.
She even has a small selection of bicycles, which her husband fixes up for resale. He’s also handy with fixing other items
“We test everything before we put it out,” she said, such as lamps, microwaves, TVs, etc.
“He’s the brains behind the operation,” she added.
She said a lot of young people like to sell their video games, which gives the store a nice selection for those who are looking for a less expensive game.
They also carry hand-made crafts.
Store hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Crystal posts new items on the store’s Facebook page every week.
“We are very grateful to this community, because of all the support they have given us this past year,” Crystal said. “This is such a good community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.