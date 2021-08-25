Bowling Green, MO (63334)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.