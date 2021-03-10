Shopping event designed to bring in new customers
BOWLING GREEN—Starting tomorrow and running through Saturday, five businesses are hosting a shopping event that should draw interest to the Bowling Green area.
Clint Mullen, co-owner of The Henny Penny on W. Champ Clark Road, said he came up with the idea as a way to usher in the spring season and get people out of their homes to enjoy a day of shopping and dining in Bowling Green. His introduction on his shop’s Facebook page says, “Throw open the doors and windows to welcome spring. Enjoy food, fashion, home and garden, and find your pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”
Joining him in this endeavor are Tonya Teasley, co-owner of the Prairie’s Edge Garden Center; Craig Burnett, co-owner of Forever Primitives and Luncheonette; Stephanie Klott, owner of Ann Layne Boutique; and Sheri Black, owner of Bowling Green Pharmacy.
“We have such a good pull (of customers) for Christmas in the Green,” Clint said. “Why not do Spring in the Green?” This helps highlight the businesses’ spring inventories in one of the most colorful times of the year, he added.
“It’s also a good way to get more publicized and well-established events that will draw more people to the area,” he said.
Each day, there will be varying events at the five participating stores. Starting Thursday at The Henny Penny, the hours will be 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The store will have special door-busters for early shoppers, and shoppers will also be able to draw from a Pot of Gold to win 10% - 20% off their purchase or $25 and $50 gift cards.
At Forever Primitives, the hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The store will have a gift basket giveaway (1 entry ticket for every $10 spent); there will also be a sale on old fashion taffy.
At Prairies Edge, the hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The store will have a gift basket giveaway for those who spend $25 or more.
At Ann Layne Boutique, the hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. They are offering 20% off all their bath products.
The Bowling Green Pharmacy’s hours are 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. They are offering 20% off Easter gifts.
Friday’s offerings are similar to Thursday’s, but The Henny Penny and Forever Primitives will be staying open until 6 p.m. At the Henny Penny, they will also be offering free hugs and snugs with bunny rabbits from Barn Babies from 4 -6 p.m.
And on Saturday, the last day of the event, there are similar offerings from these businesses, but the The Henny Penny and Forever Primitives will be closing at 4 p.m. But that still leaves plenty of time for more free hugs and snugs from the bunnies at the Henny Penny from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, Forever Primitive’s Saturday breakfast will run from 7 – 10: 30 a.m. and lunch will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. They will also have a happy hour special—charcuterie board and one large bottle of wine for $40.
Prairies Edge will close at 4 p.m., and they continue their gift basket drawings.
Ann Layne will finish up the day at 1 p.m., but they will be offering 10% off anything in the store.
The Bowling Green Pharmacy will conclude its event participation at noon on Saturday with 15% off Naked Bee products.
In addition to the individual drawing at the stores, Clint said, there would be a grand prize drawing for a gift basket full of items from all the participating businesses. For every $10 spent at the stores, shoppers receive one ticket toward the grand prize. Clint also created a T-Shirt for the event. With a pre-order of the shirt, shoppers get five chances at the grand prize.
Clint will be doing a live drawing for the grand prize basket at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
