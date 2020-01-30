BOWLING GREEN—You may have noticed the lot, which used to house the LaFavere Chevrolet dealership on Business 61, being cleared a few weeks ago.
The land was recently purchased by the Blossom family, who also own and operate funeral homes in Eolia, Troy, and Hawk Point, under the name McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory.
They will be breaking ground this month on the land just across 61 from Abel’s Quik Shop and Shell station.
“We have started picking out colors for the exterior,” said Sarah Blossom-Horn. She said she and her family were looking forward to being in Bowling Green.
“The folks there have already been so welcoming and just downright kind,” she added. “Being 100 percent locally family owned and operated, full-service, full-funeral, with our own crematory does make a difference.”
She anticipates the 3,000-square-foot facility being completed by August 2020. She added that they would be offering traditional funeral services, cremation, pre-arrangements and even pet cremation at the new facility.
“We do have our own crematory,” Sarah said, “and we are the only funeral home in Pike and Lincoln counties that has its own crematory.”
Even though their crematory is located halfway between Troy, and Bowling Green, the Blossoms said they and their staff take great care of a family’s loved one, so that they never leave their care.
Jim Blossom and his wife, Mari, bought the McCoy Funeral Home in Troy in 1982. When their daughters, Sarah and Lisa Blossom-Payne, were old enough, they joined the business.
The McCoy Funeral Home had been in operation since 1933 and was owned and operated by Wayne and Helen McCoy until the Blossoms bought it.
“Our family has been providing services in Pike County since 1986 in Eolia, and we decided to move to Bowling Green to further serve our customers,” said Sarah.
At the Bowling Green facility, the family plans on hiring locally to help staff the funeral home. Sarah noted that most of the new hires would be part-time employees, but there would be Blossom family members present to run the home.
“The Blossom family and our amazing staff pride ourselves on providing our services with dignity,” Sarah said. “We treat people the way we want to be treated.” They have nearly 40 years of service in Lincoln County and 33 years in Pike County.
They said they are always ready to help the bereaved members of the families they serve.
“We have served about 33 years in Pike county at our Eolia location, and always felt at home there too,” Sarah said. She said her family is always ready to help, and if anyone has question to call them at 636-528-8244.
Sarah noted that their prices are reasonable and would work with people to facilitate any budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.