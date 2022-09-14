It took just one year for Danyelle Pool to make the transition from the business chalet off of Bowling Green’s square to much larger quarters along W. Church Street.
That was one of her dreams when she first started Full Throttle Nutrition—to grow and expand. This new location at 810 W. Church is just a block east of Bus. Hwy. 61. There may not be a lot of signage outside the building but there’s plenty of parking. And during her grand reopening on Saturday, Danyelle needed it. She and Victoria DeClue opened at 9 a.m. to customers already waiting for their drinks.
Danyelle said it took her just two days to get the new space ready for her grand re-opening. With the new building came a whole new set of possibilities for her business. In the previous space, she had just enough room for her counter, one couch for customers and an area for retail merchandise.
“It’s really nice,” she said about the larger space.
“I was thinking of putting in more seating,” she added. But then she thought most customers are on the go, coming in only long enough to get their drinks and go. She noted that having more space for retail items would be better. She was also thinking about adding an exercise space. She’s currently in talks with someone who was interested in the space.
“She has to look at what insurance would be needed to see if it’s workable,” Danyelle said. Once she hears back, she will know what she wants to do with that space.
“The workout stuff would help other people, too,” she said, “so it would be good to have.”
Danyelle had drawings and giveaways throughout the day during her grand re-opening.
The business chalets were developed by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s Revitalization Committee, to give entrepreneurs a chance at starting a business without too much overhead costs for building space.
