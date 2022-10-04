The Mark Morton Flea Market, held at 515 Noyes Street every other Saturday, has continued to grow since its first weekend earlier this summer. On Saturday, there were additional vendors and activities, including a bounce house for the children and a food vendor serving grilled burgers and hot dogs. Steve Gamble, pastor of Belong Church of Louisiana, said that they were serving the barbecue for a good cause.

“We came here today to barbecue,” said Gamble. “We are selling burgers and hot dogs to raise money for a scholarship for a Louisiana High School student. We have had a good turnout so far today. We have been steadily selling since we got here. We have sold a lot of burgers, dogs and chips,” he added.

