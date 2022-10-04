The Mark Morton Flea Market, held at 515 Noyes Street every other Saturday, has continued to grow since its first weekend earlier this summer. On Saturday, there were additional vendors and activities, including a bounce house for the children and a food vendor serving grilled burgers and hot dogs. Steve Gamble, pastor of Belong Church of Louisiana, said that they were serving the barbecue for a good cause.
“We came here today to barbecue,” said Gamble. “We are selling burgers and hot dogs to raise money for a scholarship for a Louisiana High School student. We have had a good turnout so far today. We have been steadily selling since we got here. We have sold a lot of burgers, dogs and chips,” he added.
Part of the original idea behind starting the bi-weekly flea market, was to raise funds for community betterment projects. The first project was the Clinton Spring Project.
Mayor Tim Carter, said that they have been steadily adding to that fund.
“I believe the Mark Morton Flea Market had been consistent this year, raising nearly $700 for Louisiana Concerned Citizens (the group that) is sponsoring the Clinton Springs project,” said Carter. “We have had several vendors this year and the market has steadily grown. The Flea Market is open to all vendors at no charge. This past Saturday the Flea Market coincided with the City-Wide Yard Sale, which was a huge success. We also had Belong Church raising funds for their high school scholarship (fund). They sold out of their burgers and hot dogs by the end of the day. I believe the Flea Market will continue to grow and sustain support towards our community,” he added.
By the end of the day, more funds had been raised to go toward the two causes. Gamble said that they were pleased to do so well.
“We are really grateful. We raised $316 for the scholarship fund! It was great. We were there from about 10 a.m. to noon.
