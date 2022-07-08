The concerned Citizens of Louisiana group hosted a weekend flea market last Saturday at 515 Noyes Street. Vendors were setting up at 6:30 a.m. and the event began at 7 a.m. There was no fee for vendors who wanted to come and set up tables and sell products. Mayor Tim Carter, a board director for the group, said that they have received numerous donations at the event as a means of fundraising.
“We have a lot of items that have been donated to Concerned Citizens,” said Carter. “We are not charging any fees for vendors to come and set up. The proceeds from the sales of donated items will be going toward the Clinton Spring project. We have recently signed an agreement with MoDOT on a community program with Concerned Citizens and we have a target date of October to complete the project. We are really looking to revitalize that area out there,” he added.
Community organizers in Vandalia, Missouri, just launched their monthly Flea Market two weeks ago. They were pleased with the results and plan to continue the event on a regular basis. They had 11 vendors last Saturday with steady visitors from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During the Flea Market on Saturday, Carter said that there was also a city-wide garage sale taking place.
“John Kroeze is helping to promote the city-wide garage sale on the same day. So, we are trying to tie that in with this event, as well. Our fundraising efforts today will also go toward the cost of maintaining this lot, including paying the taxes on it. It is approximately an acre and a half that we have here,” said Carter.
The hope of the group, he added, was to see a good turnout and a positive ongoing event for the city. A bonus would be the ability to fund the Clinton Spring project.
Carter said Clinton Spring, “Is a natural spring right off of Hwy. 79 just south of town. It has been flowing cold, natural spring water as long as anyone can remember. In the late 1800s they had put in a spillway to collect and direct all the spring water into a two inch pipe, which feeds into a trough below the road. We are trying to make it a viable watering hole again. Not necessarily to drink, but to restore the spring to its former integrity,” said Carter.
After the event had ended around 1 p.m., event organizers seemed to agree that it was a success. Laura Minor, a member of the Concerned Citizens group, said that there was a good turnout. Carter expressed that the group had already decided to continue the flea market on a regular basis.
“We are going to do this twice a month. It will be on the first and third Saturday each month,” said Carter.
The next flea market will be on Saturday, July 16. For more information, contact them through their Facebook page or call 573-470-5558.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.