BOWLING GREEN—The main goal of the Downtown Revitalization Committee is to draw more people back to the downtown area of the city. With the weather finally cooperating, that’s what happened Friday afternoon when the Farmers & Artisans Downtown Marketplace came to life.
Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce President Tracy Brookshier said she was pleased with the number of vendors who set up at the market and with the number of people who came out to buy.
“So far the feedback has been positive,” she said. “Some (vendors) said they nearly sold out which is good!”
Fifteen vendors set up in he open area next to MASH off of S. Court Street Friday afternoon. The market was open from 3 – 7 p.m.
From fresh produce to hand-made crafts, the vendors had a little something for everyone, including two young brothers who set up a multi-booth, with one selling ice cold lemonade and the other selling his artwork.
Brookshier, who is chair of the Downtown Revitalization Committee said of the people she spoke with and have heard from after the event, what they thought would be good to add would be food vendors. She noted that is something they are already working on.
“We’re hoping to have 1-2 food vendors each Friday. We have a vendor list in our Facebook event page that we are updating each week as more vendors commit to the event.”
Other vendors interested in the Bowling Green Farmers & Artisans Market could fill out an online vendor form to register for one of the future markets. They are scheduled for each Friday afternoon until Oct. 22.
“There is no vendor fee unless they want to use our electric,” Brookshier said. “I sincerely hope that the public will patronize the vendors enough to keep them coming back. Our first one went so well I would hate to stop having them because of a lack of vendors.
“It was awesome to see so many people on and walking around the square—which was the main goal of the market anyway; not to make a huge profit but to increase the foot traffic on the square, and bring some life back to our downtown.”
Dennis and Marge Pilliard brought tomatoes, which they had picked that morning.
Sherrie Pliler set up a booth to sell her “Simply Sheek Crafts.” This was her first time setting up at a farmers market. “I’m just getting the feel for it,” she said. She does set up at the Heritage Festival, as well.
Matt and Kesha Cooper brought their amazing tie-dye clothing to the event. Matt said that day was the anniversary of them setting up their Facebook page.
Marie Bishop calls her business God’s Work. She makes everything by hand, and most of it has a religious theme to it.
Calhoun County Produce brought a variety of vegetables and crafts to the market. Josh Bridges was helping sell the products, as were Susie Grooms, Alaina Bridges and their mom, Audrey.
Selling some great baked products along with some jellies and jams were Ariel Pitzer and her daughter, Henley. They named their business AH Baked Goods.
Leah Diffey is no stranger to such events. She sets up at quite a few of them to sell under the name The Farmacy—products from home-grown or wild crafted plants that promote health and wellbeing. With her was one of her daughters, Lylah, who was selling handmade earrings.
The husband and wife team of Melody and Clarence Henke were selling a variety of items. But they brought baskets filled with toys for sale. They thought it important to have something for children, as well. Their business is named after their granddaughters—BellaLuna Rose Boutique.
Selling succulents under the business name It Sucks For Everyone, were Matt Hembree and Cindy Myers.
Laurie Rapp, said it was her first time selling. She had a table full of jams and honey for sale and Mary Vallie was selling handmade item her mom made and sent to her from Florida.
Austin Bailey brought his family to help him sell beef. With him were his wife Ashley and their daughters, Addison and Ashtyn.
Going under the name Wells Enterprises, were he couple Bob and Kim Wells.
Set up for the next market starts at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18. Those interested in selling food during the market should contact Stephanie at Pike County Health Department for permit questions.
Brookshier said they would also have an open mic if anyone was interested in coming to play music during the market.
