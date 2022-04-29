The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire call at Forever Primitives and Luncheon on Sunday, April 17. According to Bowling Green Fire Chief Adam Mitalovich, his department received mutual aid from Buffalo Township Fire Protection District and Eolia Community Fire Protection District in fighting the electrical fire.
He said, “The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to an area near the kitchen. Smoke and water damage was suffered to the building. Firefighters remained on scene for several hours ensuring the fire was extinguished.”
Forever Primitives co-owner Craig Burnett, interviewed about a week after the fire said, work on restoring the restaurant and store back to operation is ongoing. Cost of the damage to the building has not been determined yet, he said, because he is still working with the insurance company.
“I’m still working on getting the contents entered into their program,” he said. And he’s waiting to hear back from contractors on estimates for repairs. He has, however, been working with ServPro, a company that specializes in disaster recovery. Burnett noted that they are going to pull out everything that can be cleaned and salvaged and clean it. The company will hold onto the items until the building has been restored and then bring it all back.
Burnett said he is hoping that he can reopen about mid-May. But that depends on how quickly the contractors can complete the repairs.
“I’m hoping we’re not closed any more than a month or month and a half,” he said.
Burnett said the fire forcing him to close the restaurant hit him hard.
“I poured my blood, sweat and tears into this,” he said. Much of the work converting the space into a restaurant and gift shop was done by him. He expanded to the building next door, added outdoor seating, and was working on the space in a third adjoining building. He’s always had a vision of restoring downtown Bowling Green to the kind of place that his parent’s generation had—and that meant a thriving retail community.
“We’re going to be back and better than ever,” he said. He did have plans to increase the size of the kitchen before this happened, but that work was on hold until he could finish the third building. Now, however, he said they would begin the expansion right away, so it will be ready to go when they reopen.
He noted that the space where the fire started was where they had once stored most of the decorations. Anyone passing by the building during various holidays, or the change of season could see how much Burnett loved to decorate the restaurant. That space had been emptied out in preparation for the kitchen expansion.
There are also apartments above the retail area, but Burnett said they only received a little smoke. The damage was confined to the kitchen area.
“They’ve got air scrubbers upstairs,” he said, which will help getting the smoke smell out of the rooms.
In his online Facebook posts, Burnett thanked everyone who has responded with support and prayers.
McCoy Thompson, who is part owner of A Taste of Philly, and other businesses contacted Burnett the day after the fire.
“He offered his services,” Burnett added. “He said he’s not charging you anything—that he just wants to help out.”
He also thanked the owners of Aloha Wood Fired Pizza for sending over pizzas after a long day of cleaning and repairing the restaurant.
Burnett noted that it was just another example of Bowling Green businesses helping other businesses.
According to Bowling Green Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer Tony Windmiller, the damage is fixable.
“Structurally, it should be an easy fix. He’s got some electrical work and part of the ceiling that needs to be replaced,” he said. Even so, he added, they still have a lot to do.
Burnett asked that everyone continue to follow Forever Primitives on Facebook for updates on their progress. He’s hoping to have that third building done by the time the contractors finish restoring the main part of the restaurant.
“We’ll be bigger and better than ever,” he added.
