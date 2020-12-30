Bowling Green, MO (63334)

Today

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.