KIRKSVILLE – A regional economic development group is circulating a survey aimed squarely at the region’s workforce needs.
The survey is a product of the Northeast Missouri Development Partnership, a Kirsville-based group representing local government in a bid to attract investments in northeast Missouri.
“We encourage all those receiving the survey to participate; higher participation rates will enable us to identify and address issues that are of importance to our employers” said Carolyn Chrisman, NMDP treasurer.
Responses to the survey, which is meant to take about a half-an-hour, will be confidential.
It will touch on the composition of their workforce, composition and the experience of employers as they try to on-board new employees.
