Amy Elliott, who had been handling the admin duties for the Bowling Green Times, the Louisiana Press-Journal and the Vandalia Leader, was recently promoted to general manager for the three publications.
Elliott succeeds Jim Hart, who had been publisher of the papers, as well as regional vice president for Lakeway Publishers. Hart accepted a position with the Hannibal and Quincy newspapers.
Elliott said she was excited about taking over the newspaper operations and wants to do more to make the publications more community oriented.
When she moved to Louisiana in 2005, her original career path was toward the medical field.
“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse,” she said, and had even started taking the prerequisite classes, headed in that direction. Just before starting at the Lakeway papers, Elliott had been running an in-home day care. COVID restrictions had shuttered most day care centers, which left a void.
“I knew so many people, plus myself, who needed childcare,” she said. Once social distancing guidelines had eased, she ended the day care and re-entered the workforce taking a front office position with the newspapers.
She noted that she does miss having a lot of children around and being able to engage them with fun, new creative ideas.
When she first started at the newspapers, Elliott was impressed with how hard the company was working to keep the publications viable in those communities.
“It was great they were trying to keep the newspapers in small communities,” she said.
Because she lives here, Elliott said she wants to make the newspapers more community oriented.
“I want to put the community back in the paper and the paper back in the community,” she explained.
She said she knows that the trust some had with the newspaper had eroded over the years, so she’s enthusiastic about repairing that trust.
“I want this newspaper to become a part of the community again,” she said.
As part of that, Elliott said she wants to hire more staff for the publications. She recently hired a part-time person to handle the front office at the Vandalia newspaper. With more people, she noted, there will be more chances to increase the newspaper’s visibility in the community.
She is looking for a full-time person to work the Bowling Green front office and there are still open spots for salespeople, who might be interested in selling advertising.
