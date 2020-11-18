Event to bring some early holiday cheer
LOUISIANA—Normally, the traditional start of the Christmas buying season falls the day after Thanksgiving and it was given the name Black Friday. This year, however, Louisiana businesses are hosting a buy local event on Nov. 21, a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
If people are interested in getting a jump on some great deals from local businesses and franchises, this Saturday is the day to do it. The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce is hosting Shop Local Louisiana Day. There is a prize being offered for those out shopping, as well, but it requires a purchase from at least 10 of the 16 participating businesses.
There will be “passports” at each business for people to pick up. They will have to make purchases from 10 of the participating businesses that day during the business hours before midnight and have it signed or punched after each purchase to have a chance to win a basket filled with coupons, gift cards, and items from each business.
Below is a list of those businesses:
Kate’s Attic: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Louisiana Flower’s & Gifts: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Steamboat Bistro on 3rd: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Hen House: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
KC’s Place: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Hair Trendz: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Eagle Business: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Two Rivers Marina 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Twin City Bow & Spanish Room: 10 a.m. - can punch until midnight
Fat Boys: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
MASH: 9 a.m. - midnight
Lacrosse Lumber: 7:30 a.m. - midnight
Carquest: 8 a.m. - midnight
PCMH Gift Shop: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Joes Jug: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Abels by the bridge: Can punch until midnight.
