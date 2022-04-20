Recently The Rotary Club of Louisiana, Mo., recognized member Betty Dolbeare for her support of The Rotary Foundation ever since she received her first Paul Harris recognition back in 1997.
It should be noted that Betty’s late husband, Ray, was also a multiple Paul Harris Fellow. The two of them set a shining example to their family as evidenced by the fact that their sons, Greg and Eric, and their wives, Edna and Roberta, are also Paul Harris Fellows.
“In Rotary we make dreams a reality through extraordinary projects and activities here at home and around the world,” said Edna Dolbeare. “These projects would not be possible without the generous support of Rotarians and dedicated friends of our Foundation like Betty. Her gifts are truly selfless actions and demonstrates her commitment to our common goals of world understanding and peace.”
The mission of The Rotary Foundation is to support the efforts of Rotary International in the fulfillment of its mission. The programs of The Rotary Foundation include an array of projects that save and invigorate the lives of people around the world and enhance international friendship and understanding. Foundation programs provide food, potable water, health care, immunizations, shelter, and educational opportunities for millions of persons. Differentiating Rotary from many other organizations, these activities are funded, implemented and managed by Rotarians and Rotary clubs around the globe.
The Louisiana Rotary Club has long recognized Rotarians who contribute to The Rotary Foundation. Therefore, the president of Rotary International and the chair of the Trustees of The Rotary Foundation experienced great pleasure presenting Betty Dolbeare a multiple Paul Harris Fellow lapel pin representing a Paul Harris plus 7 in appreciation of her generous contributions over the years.
