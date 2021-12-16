LOUISIANA—For someone who loves dogs, being able to help people train their four-legged friends was a life-long goal for Lynn Patrick. But it wasn’t an easy road getting to this point. Life and reality stepped in, as it is wont to do, to throw a curve into her desired career plans.
She became a single mom, and as a single mom, Patrick said, she realized she would have to put her planned career on hold in order to raise her children. But once they were grown, she decided to focus on what she really wanted to do with the rest of her working career. She started out as a secretary but did some dog training in an unofficial capacity.
Patrick started Fetching Behaviors Training Academy LLC in Louisiana in November. Her business was just named Chamber Member of the Month—a pretty good start for a company that’s just one month old.
“I absolutely love animals,” she said, but the main reason she decided to open a dog training business was so that she could train pound puppies for victims of domestic violence.
“I’m training dogs for people right now so I can earn the money” that would allow me to do that, Patrick said.
Unofficially, she has been training dogs for a number of years, but in order to make it her business, Patrick said, she needed to get the right certificates.
“I didn’t want to do it professionally, until I had certification,” she explained.
That’s why she attended the Academy of Pet Careers in St. Charles. She graduated from there in August.
“I’m a specialized dog trainer now,” she said. “My specialty is emotional support animals.” She is also certified in pet CPR and first aid. “I also took a class for pet empowerment.”
Patrick said her company is mobile.
“I actually go into people’s homes and help them there,” she said. Like most dog trainers, she believes it’s important to train the owners as well as the dogs in order for a more effective outcome.
“I don’t only train the dogs,” she said, “I train the person, too.”
She does this so that they can help train their own dog, and if at some point they get another dog, they can apply the training they learned from her.
“The knowledge I pass along doesn’t just stay for that dog,” she said. “It will work for the next pet.”
She said she wants happy people and happy animals.
Patrick said she patterns her training after Victoria Stillwell, who is known internationally for her positive reinforcement pet training techniques.
“I’m a appetitive trainer who uses food rewards,” she noted. “I don’t use any kind of aversive method—no prong collars, no yelling. No kick or poke or harsh words.”
She likes a bright happy environment where the dogs are eager to learn.
“Whenever they are (happy and eager) they learn better, they learn faster and everybody is happy,” she said.
“One of my personal pets was a white German shepherd named Leroy Jethro Gibbs,” she said. She named him that because her kids were in the U.S. Navy. “I gave him to his former owners and he’s actually helping their 3-year-old who has a traumatic brain injury.”
Currently, Patrick is training seven dogs. But if you’re interested in having her help with your dog, contact her at 636-248-2582. That’s her personal and business phone. She said she always has it with her. Although she has a pricing structure for the different levels she offers, Patrick said, she could do a sliding scale for those who desperately need help training their dog, but can’t afford it.
She offers three different service packages. The first level is just for the dog to learn the basic, level-one commands. The second level is advance commands. And the third level is the emotional support training.
“That has the dog opening and closing doors, alerting on cues to help a person and deep pressure for people who have anxiety,” she said.
Patrick wanted to reiterate that her style of training is cruelty free.
“That is a very important point for me,” she said. “I want the best life for both the pet and the owner. When there’s harmony and you’re happy and the animal is happy, there’s nothing better.”
