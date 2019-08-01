LOUISIANA – A Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center will provide a sort of one-stop shop for locals looking for help getting back on their feet after this spring and summer's flooding starting this weekend.
Representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to work one-on-one with people looking to apply for help or to check on the status of their applications.
The center will be open for three days starting Saturday, Aug. 3 and including Monday, Aug. 5 and Tuesday, Aug. 6. The center will be closed Sunday, Aug. 4. It will operate out of the Elks Lodge at 120 N. Fifth Street in Louisiana.
It will be open each day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
FEMA has previously opened centers in St. Charles County and Lincoln County. Residents of any county can use the center.
Residents have until Sept. 9 to apply for federal disaster assistance or for a Small Business Administration loan.
