It was just a side business started in their home 35 years ago, but Carol and John Deters built that business into a thriving company, which has literally made a name for itself, and for quite a few other businesses in the area.
In fact, if you travel through Bowling Green, Louisiana, Clarksville and other towns in the Pike County region, you can see the signs Deters Sign Co. and T-Shirt Shoppe have made over the years. Even the front windows of the Bowling Green Times office and the Southside Bar & Grill, right next door, were done by Deters Sign Co.
John died in 2017 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. During the last Memorial Day event at the Cancer Memorial Garden on W. Main Street, Carol stood before those gathered for the event to talk about her and John’s journey together and his fight with cancer.
When they started the sign company, Carol said she and John had full-time jobs.
“We were doing this part-time, and then we decided: ‘Let’s do this,’” she said.
In 1988, once that decision was made, they also decided to move the business out of their home.
“Sometimes it’s a little different when people come to your house,” she explained. “And then we decided that we really need to be uptown.”
After searching around, they decided to rent space in the CAP building along Bus. 61 by the R-I school campus.
“We rented the office on the end. It had three small rooms,” she said. John and Carol continued to build the business. In the early ’90s, she noted, the need to add a garage to the business had them looking again for a new location.
In 1993, the building they’re in now, became available, she said, so they bought it.
“Joe Sutton had his heating and cooling business here, so they were on one side, and we were on the other side,” Carol said. When Sutton decided he needed his own place, she added, he moved out. “Then we had the whole place. And you know, more space means more stuff,” she said.
“I’ll have you know, I have 35 years of records,” she said, pointing to the back of the building, admitting that, “I need to start getting rid of them.”
She said, she and John focused the business on a 50-mile radius around Bowling Green.
“We’ve had some really good customers (over the years),” she said. And if they’re not customers now, she added, it’s because they either went out of business or passed away.
They used to do all the signs for a home care business in Louisiana, and at one time did all of Abel’s trucks before they were bought out by Fast Lane.
They’ve even gone as far as Jefferson City and Lake of the Ozarks to make signs. They have also done a lot of boat lettering over the years.
“We have done a lot of nice boats,” she added.
A sign of the times
For the past two to three years, there wasn’t a sign in front of the business. Carol said she caught a lot of flak for that. Severe weather had damaged their sign, but not having it up did little to deter people from finding and becoming customers of the business.
“We were always put on the back burner,” she said. “We were always trying to get everyone else’s stuff done.” But she knew something had to be done when people would ask, tongue-in-cheek, if she could find a sign company to put one up for them.
For their 35th Anniversary, new signs, designed by Carol’s daughter, Lindy Ankelman, went up by the road and on the front of the building. Lindy is the shop’s graphic designer. She recently won the Bowling Green Bicentennial Logo Design Contest. In fact, her designs place first and second in the competition. Carol likes to brag on her daughter’s talents because Lindy is not one to boast about herself.
Carol said her dad, Oscar Sunn, was a sign painter in St. Louis. After retiring he went with some buddies to a trade show, where he learned about printing on vinyl.
“He’s the one that introduced us to the vinyl world,” Carol said. That first machine could only use 15-inch material and had no monitor to see what you were doing. Since then, she said, the vinyl world has come a long way. “Now they have computer programs.”
She also noted that her dad painted the first Anheuser-Busch trailer.
A Family Business
“They had to listen to us bring work home (all the time),” she said about their three daughters. At one time or another, all three of them have done something for the business. Lindy, the middle daughter, is the only one who currently works at the sign company. The oldest daughter, Nicole Haden, had done invoices. She lives in Columbia now with her family. And the youngest, Jonelle Deters, works at Bolan Chevy.
The biggest job the company has done, Carol said, is putting lettering on an airplane. The smallest job was probably a pinewood derby car.
“We’ve done a lot of semis,” Carol said. “I could do semis all day.”
She and her staff were getting ready for their 35th anniversary celebration, and Carol said she was planning on printing out and displaying some of the various jobs they’ve done over the years, so people could see what they’ve done when she was giving tours of the building.
They have also done fire trucks, as well as Pike County, Bowling Green, Frankford and Louisiana police vehicles.
“Our community has been good to us,” she said.
In addition to the sign side of the building, they also do a big business in T-shirts and logo products.
The pandemic made their life difficult because it was tough getting supplies for their various products.
Luckily, Carol said, her business was considered essential when most non-essential places were being told to close.
“That kind of surprised me,” Carol said. But they were doing a lot of truck lettering, so the trucks could keep going and making deliveries.
Political signage is also a big part of the business she said, adding that she really likes election years.
She said her dad once told her: You’re going to make it or break it in five years. It’s been 35 years, and they’re still making it.
“We’ve had highs and we’ve had lows,” she added, “but we’ve made it.”
At one time, she and John also owned the bar and grill in St. Clemens.
“I’m so glad I don’t have that anymore,” she said. “That was John’s deal.” But the busy seasons for the bar and the sign shop were opposite of each other, she explained, and that kept them busy all year long.
Not having the bar is a blessing, she added.
In addition to Lindy, there are four other people working with Carol at the company. The company also does promotional products, as well as screen printing and embroidery. They can also do trophies and awards.
Even though she can do all the jobs, Carol said, most of her time is spent making sure everything keeps moving along.
“It’s one of those jobs where it’s not really the same thing every day,” she explained. “Every job is different. And it’s been fun,” she added.
