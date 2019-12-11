BOWLING GREEN—Sitting in a deer blind, at the top of most hunters’ thoughts most likely would be will I be able to bag a deer this season.
Farthest from their minds is probably what needs to be done with the deer once its culled. If you live in this area, most will bring their kill to Woods Smoked Meats.
Sure there’s a well-stocked storefront with a wide variety of meat products and other items, but that is far from everything Edward Woods offers. A series of six buildings along Business Hwy. 54 houses a whole lot more.
The first weekend of deer season, Woods said the line of vehicles with deer loaded on them went out his parking lot and all the way to the intersection of 54 and Business 61. He does some serious business in processing deer. Woods estimates that during the season his staff writes up about 3,000 tickets for deer processing.
That in itself would be a lot of business for a meat processor, but it is just one part of Woods’ business. He has traveled the world competing and winning competitions all over the U.S. and Europe. In any list about meat processing, Woods’ name would come up.
He said his father started out in 1947 as a butcher in a grocery store that used to be in space now occupied by west half of the Ann Layne Boutique.
“He ran that for five years, and then he bought a locker plant, which was the north half of the Bowling Green Pharmacy,” Woods said. “And where Craig Bowen’s office is now, that used to be the Farmers Bank.” Sitting in his office, Woods hooks his thumb over is shoulder to point out the antique desk that used to be in the bank.
“It’s from the turn of the century,” he added. The massive wooden desk, he said, must weigh more than 300 pounds. Woods’ office is just behind the main serving counter in his storefront.
Woods said his father, Goodrich, ran that for 10 years and then built his first building along Business Hwy 54 in 1962. It sits adjacent to where the storefront—Sweet Betsy’s Cabin—is now.
You could say Woods was born into the butcher profession. He grew up helping his father in the meat business. Even when he was attending college in Columbia, Mo., Ed worked as a full-time meat cutter at one of the grocery stores.
“I was making a cool. $1.75 an hour,” he said.
He graduated in 1969, and started working in Kansas City.
The business downtown was just a butcher shop. The first building Goodrich built housed a slaughter floor, where they could slaughter the animals farmers brought in.
In January of 1971, Ed returned to help his father and they added a smokehouse to the business.
“We started curing ham and bacon then,” he said. “I got pretty good at it,” he added, a small smiled played across his face as he glanced at his office wall, which is covered in award plaques from the competitions he’s won. And they’re not only on his office walls. Out in the shop there are so many awards it’s almost like wallpaper.
Deer processing became a big part of the business in the 70s, he said. And that allowed the family to buy bigger and better equipment and continue to expand the business.
Ed took over from his Dad in 1986, and Goodrich died in 1990.
When he first came back to help Goodrich, Ed said there were a total of three employees. Now, he employs about 25 full- and part-time people.
Tucked in among the awards on his office wall is a map of the world. Tiny triangles dot the maps, showing the numerous places Ed and his wife, Regina, traveled. They’ve been married for 33 years. She had worked at city hall for 20 years before joining Ed at the store.
“Most people don’t realize all the stuff we do here,” Ed said. “All the products out there in the cases,” he said, “are from recipes I’ve developed over the last 40 years.
“Our philosophy of business is quality. We have to make our stuff better than any packer or anybody else around. It’s got to be more consistent and better flavor and better packaging from top to bottom. You have to give the customer a reason to come out here,” he said.
The business used to sit close to two main travel arteries before the bypass was built. Most of the traffic was through the northeast part of Bowling Green. And now the interchange puts most of the traffic at the southwest corner of the city. For some retail businesses, that kind of traffic shift would be a death knell. But for Ed, it just made him work harder to make sure his business thrived.
“We did some studying and thinking on how to draw the people out here,” he said. “We decided on only selling USDA choice or better steaks. We don’t sell the cheaper grades of meat. We only sell the best. We give them something they can’t buy elsewhere.” Over the years he expanded their marketing area and advertising. Usually in December, Ed said, he puts a TV commercial on two stations in St. Louis.
That business model worked. Ed’s business has continued to thrive. He’s drawing customers from Lincoln and St. Charles counties to his store to shop. And he does a brisk online business, as well.
They make 15 types of sausage with the deer meat. But the deer he uses in the store’s sausage comes from farm-raised deer in New Zealand. He’s not allowed to sell wild game meat. All the wild game is processed separately. What he uses is a different species of deer, called red deer, not the white tailed deer that’s hunted in the U.S.
Ed’s recipes have won contests in Missouri and across the U.S., as well as in Europe. Not only did he compete and win in Germany, Ed also was selected as a judge for other competitions. The last time he went over to compete, Ed took 10 products and earned seven gold medals and three silver medals.
The purpose of entering, he said, is to see if there are any problems with the products and allows him to improve his products.
Ed was also inducted into the Cured Meats Hall of Fame.
“That was a pretty good honor when you’re recognized by your peers,” he said. He was also elected into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame, a national award.
He also does a lot of private label business for other businesses that sell meats. He prints the labels right from his office machine.
His most recent addition to his product line is a dry Italian sausage.
“In fact the spice comes from Italy. And that sliced thin for an hors d’oeuvre is really good,” he said.
Ed was taken a little off guard when asked what his favorite meat is.
“I really don’t know,” he said. But if he had to pick one, he said it would be a Kansas City strip steak.
