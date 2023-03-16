The Arcade

Lane Rule fastens the last bolt on the Arcade’s new sign. Photo by Woodrow Polston

Just before 5 o’clock last Friday, workers were putting the finishing touches on the new bar and restaurant located at 313 Georgia Street. As the owners worked inside ‘The Arcade’ bar, the Rule Bros. Handyman Service installed new signs that now hang on the exterior of the building.

After the event, owner Peter Rao said he thought the turnout for the soft open was good.

