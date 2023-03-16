Just before 5 o’clock last Friday, workers were putting the finishing touches on the new bar and restaurant located at 313 Georgia Street. As the owners worked inside ‘The Arcade’ bar, the Rule Bros. Handyman Service installed new signs that now hang on the exterior of the building.
After the event, owner Peter Rao said he thought the turnout for the soft open was good.
“We had a good turnout for our first night, and we sold a lot of pizzas,” said Rao. “There was a good crowd until after midnight—and we closed shortly after,” he added.
Rao said that he and his partner, Catherine Karrick, have been working on renovation projects since the purchase of the building in late December. They opened the bar side of the establishment first. The restaurant side is scheduled to open March 28. Rao said that there is also lodging on the second floor.
“We have a total of nine units available upstairs. We have already had guests stay with us last weekend and it went well. We also have an outdoor patio that we are going to revitalize for customers to use in the future. When the restaurant opens, we will be serving casual food. Our lunch hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we will serve items such as soups and sandwiches. Our dinner hours will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include pastas and steaks. We are looking forward to serving the community and we want this to be a gathering place for everyone of all ages to come and enjoy,” said Rao.
In the bar, there are slot machines, a pool table, a dart board and other games and activities to keep the customers entertained. Despite the name of the establishment being ‘The Arcade,’ there are no arcade games included.
Rao explained that “The name represents the historic nature of the building, as it was once ‘The Arcade Clothing Store’ and has historically been known as ‘The Arcade building.’
Karrick has a background in the food industry and will be primarily managing the restaurant side of the business. Karrick said that they have hired two bartenders and are putting together a kitchen team for the restaurant.
“There will be two, three-hour shifts per day for the restaurant, with a total of five servers, four cooks, with a head chef and a dishwasher. Eventually we hope to open for breakfast and serve a full menu, but to start off we are easing into it with lunch and dinner only,” she added.
For more information about The Arcade, you may call 573-725-5077 or visit them on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.