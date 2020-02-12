BOWLING GREEN—Community State Bank held its grand opening of its newest branch at the Town Center.
“We are so proud of our new branch,” said William McIlroy, president for the Community State Bank of Missouri, during its grand opening just off the business loop by Walmart. “We came out here to expand out footprint,” he added. “We think it’s better for us and for the community.”
The bank has deep roots in the community. McIlroy said it was started in Curryville in 1887. McIlroy’s father and Ed Long bought the bank and moved it to Bowling Green in 1945 and changed the name to Community State Bank. It started out on the southeast corner of the square and moved to its current location in 1966. The bank’s net worth at time it moved to Bowling Green was $10,000. Currently, the net worth is almost $250 million. McIlroy is president of the bank.
There is also a branch in Troy, Mo., which opened in 1998, making the second branch in Bowling Green, the bank’s third.
The reason the bank has done so well, he added, is because of its customers and the board.
“We’re just so proud to be able to represent Bowling Green, and to represent Pike County,” McIlroy said. That is why they have invested locally, hiring local employees and local contractors to build the new branch.
He noted how proud he was of all the current and past employees who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.
Newly installed at the branch are the latest in technology interactive teller machines, which convert to ATMs after bank hours, he said. The bank even provides a video on how to use the new teller machines on its Facebook page.
McIlroy concluded by thanking everyone who came out for the grand opening.
