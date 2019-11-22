BOWLING GREEN—Before opening a new facility here in Bowing Green, DCI’s dialysis clinic operated out of smaller quarters in the Louisiana hospital.
Dee Smith, who has been with DCI for nearly eight years, said the space in Louisiana was really cramped, and the move to the Pike County seat made more sense in terms of location and available space. But she has been working in the dialysis field for 19 years. The clinic is located in Town Center, the strip mall next to Walmart.
It’s important that we’re here,” Smith said, “otherwise they would have to travel to Mexico, Hannibal or Troy for treatment.”
DCI is part of a franchise operation that spans 28 states. It is regulated and inspected so that it meets all levels of compliance for a dialysis center.
This unit houses two peritoneal dialysis units. They’re for training patients to do this procedure at home. Smith explained that peritoneal dialysis is where a catheter is inserted in the abdominal region so the patient could use the lining of their own stomach to do the dialysis.
These patients come in once a month, Dee said, to see either the doctor or the nurse to make sure everything is working correctly.
Out in the main treatment area, DCI has 10 hemodialysis machines for those patients with end stage renial disease or ESRD. And one more in an isolation room in case a patient has hepetitus.
She explained that patients are hooked to the machine, usually through an arm access. The blood is taken out and filtered through the machine and then returned to the patient.
“That’s where we take off the excess fluid, and any of the impurities, such as excess potassium,” she said.
At the time of the interview, no patients were in the building. Most prefer to come early in the morning. They start the procedure at 6 a.m., although some patients do prefer to arrive later for treatment.
The early start is because of the time it takes for the dialysis process. It can be anywhere from three to five hours for a single session. And many patients need this done three times a week.
“Reinal disease is a progressive disease,” Smith said. “Once your kidneys start down that slope, they never get better.”
“If your potassium gets too high,” Smith said, “you could die.”
Currently, they’re taking care of 14 patients. Smith said they are hoping they can help more of the people in Pike County who need dialysis. The unit had been in Louisiana since 1988.
They made sure the patients being treated there were able to make it to the new facility. Some are transported by OATS, and some are transported by DCI.
“Some of them are pretty independent and will drive themselves,” she said.
The treatment chairs line the room on two sides, with TV screens hanging from the ceiling.
“We have about 12 channels they can watch,” Smith said. Each chair also has headphones, so the sound doesn’t bother the patient in the next chair.
Smith says it take a team effort to provide the level of service to the patients on dialysis. She is the team’s nurse manager.
“We have a charge nurse and two techs, and then we have a guy who comes in and works on the machines; we have a social worker, a dietician, we have a medical director and a person who is the area operations director.
Each dialysis machine receives preventative maintenance annually.
“They are very high-tech,” she said. “So any time one of the machines goes down, we put in a work order and he comes over to fix it.” The DCI unit here shares the maintenance person with the unit in Mexico.
At the time of the interview the all the machines were going through a self-cleaning process.
“We heat disinfect twice a week,” Smith said. “And then we bleach disinfect once a week.” This is also done to the machines that were not used.
“All the machines need to be kept on a schedule,” Smith added.
Once the machines cycle through the cleaning process, they automatically turn themselves office.
“We go around and turn them back on, so that in the morning they go through another heat disinfect process,” she said. “We can’t let them go longer than 48 hours without being disinfected. That’s why we have to wake them up on Saturday mornings.”
The clinic is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with most patients coming in for all three days of treatment.
Each patient has a weight goal, she explained. So every time they come in, they get weighed, so the DCI team can enter the information into the dialysis machine, which then determines how much fluid needs to be removed from their bodies.
“It knows what other impurities to take out,” she said. “It knows to take out potassium and not calcium.”
With the patients being together so much of the time, Smith said, they try to match up their personalities, so they can make fast and steady friends.
And that’s important, because there is only so much they can do with their hands while getting treatment. Reading, crossword puzzles or needlepoint are just a few of the things they can do.
“It’s whatever you can do in a chair,” Smith said.
Although not many of their current patients are on the kidney transplant list, Smith said they do encourage them to at least go to the transplant center to be evaluated for a transplant.
“Some people just don’t want to do that,” she said. “It is a major operation. And then you’re on anti-inflammatories for the rest of your life.”
Some people are ineligible for a transplant, especially if they have cancer or an infection. Even bad teeth can be reason enough to disqualify a patient from the transplant list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.