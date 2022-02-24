CLARKSVILLE—The Clarksville Antique Center located at 949 MO-79, in Clarksville, celebrated 20 years in business over the weekend. Owner Angi Grossnickle hosted an open house with refreshments, gift certificate giveaways and special deals on merchandise. The antique center, which draws shoppers from far and wide, has overcome many challenges since it was established in 2002.
“The original owner died tragically in a house fire,” said Grossnickle. “She had run back into the house to save her pets. They had seven cats, six dogs, a fox, and three birds. Most of the pets made it out of the large house, which was situated on the property behind the business. A year later, her husband died within months of the anniversary of the house fire.” she added.
In 2012, Grossnickle acquired the antique business and began overseeing the day-to-day business operations. Having relocated from Pennsylvania, where she owned an antique shop in New Oxford, and another business in Maryland, she was familiar with the antique business, and had the necessary experience to take on the task. However, despite her background, Grossnickle said she was unprepared for some of the unforeseen challenges that lay ahead.
“In 2016 and 2017, there were bridge replacements in the area that routed traffic away from our location,” explained Grossnickle. “Worse yet, in 2019, we had the flood. We were forced to totally start from scratch on the interior, due to having had 7 inches of flood water inside the building. We ripped out all of the carpet and sealed the floors with epoxy. We replaced walls, baseboards and showcases. We had volunteers from the Church of Latter Day Saints that came and helped out. We had young men that were pulling up the carpet, while some of the women were wrapping items and packing boxes.” she added.
After the flood waters had receded, and all of the necessary repairs and remodeling were completed, the doors were once again open for business. Antique enthusiasts were excited to finally come back to the 45,000 square foot shopping center. But Grossnickle hadn’t seen the last of her woes. Shortly after reopening in 2019, she suffered an accident in January of 2020.
“I broke seven bones in an accident, and five of those were multiple breaks,” said Grossnickle. “I couldn’t use my left side. COVID broke out around that time, and I couldn’t get in to see my orthopedic doctor until May. By that time, everything was locked up. So, I only had one arm that could be used. And even though we were closed due to COVID, it was still very difficult trying to get things done here.” she added.
The Clarksville Antique Center has something for everyone. Antique furniture, including formal dining room sets, antique toys and collectibles, art, lamps, chandeliers, books, coins, Christmas decor, real furs and tanned hides, and so much more. There is also a library with a sitting area and TV, for those who need to take a break from all the shopping.
“Our dealers have a wide variety of items for sale,” said Grossnickle. “They are more than 60 different booths to shop in, and our dealers are from all over. Some of them are from the Central West End of St. Louis, some are from St. Charles, Troy, Jefferson City, Quincy, Ill., and of course there are local dealers, as well. You never know what you will find here.” she added.
Grossnickle said that there is a waiting list for those who are interested in renting a dealer booth. If you would like more information about the Clarksville Antique Center, you can call 573-242-9800. You can also visit the Facebook page for updates on events and merchandise.
