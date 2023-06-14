It came as no surprise to Clarksville American Legion Post 349 Cmdr. Pat McGuire that the roofers he called to check out his building came back with the painful fact—it needs to be replaced. It was the sticker shock that surprised him—$30,000 to replace the 30-year-old roof.
There was no patching or doing just a segment of the roof, he said.
“It’s the original roof,” he said. “And after 31 years of use, it’s done.”
That is a big price tag for the aging building, but McGuire is not one to give up on it. He has made the Legion Hall a community gathering place for Clarksville. He and his family host parties, weddings, funerals and even trivia nights in the building.
Unfortunately, the post did not have any money set aside for such a major maintenance project.
McGuire said he’s been calling everyone hoping to find a grant or donation that could help with the roof repair.
“I’ve called and called, and I’m hitting a wall,” he said. He’s called the insurance company. Because it wasn’t weather damage, just normal wear and tear, it’s not covered.
The building was constructed in 1992, and after 31 years, its reached the end of its life.
“It’s just worn out.”
He’s also contacted Pike County Economic Development and the Mark Twain Regional Council of Government trying to find a grant. Because the American Legion is considered a private business, they can’t help.
McGuire also asked Clarksville Mayor Jo Anne Smiley to see if there was anything the city could do. Although she was sympathetic to his plight, McGuire said, the city just did not have the money.
“If this was the Clarksville Community Center,” he explained, “there would be money for repairs. But we’re the American Legion, a private business.” A lot of the functions that take place in Clarksville do happen at the American Legion. They hold fish fries and other fundraisers. But unlike some other legion posts, he does not operate a restaurant and bar or run bingo nights. Those two functions are big money draws for some other posts.
“The Chamber of Commerce and the Fire Department also use my facility,” he said. Even the cemetery uses the building to raise funds.
After the Apple Shed, McGuire said the American Legion is the second largest venue in Clarksville.
His membership ranks have grown thin over the years. He said there are just 17 members left, and most of them are in their 80s and 90s. Most all the work done at the Legion Hall is handled by McGuire and his family. For most events, he and his wife, Kim, are in the kitchen area preparing and serving food with a few other family members and some friends.
For him, the building stands for something in the community, which is why he cares so deeply about keeping the doors open, so the public has a place to use for their events.
“I’m doing this because the community needs it,” he said, “and right now, we need help.”
He went up the American Legion chain of command looking for help. There was none to be had.
Right now, he’s put a post on his local Facebook page. He’s also looking into starting a Go-Fund-Me page, as well.
So far, the appeal has gained him $600, but he said he needs to do more fundraisers.
He sought bids from four roofers, and all of them have said it needs to be done to stop the leaks.
“I’ve asked if the roofer if we could do patchwork,” he said. “They don’t want to do that.”
If he could do it on his own, McGuire said he would. But he has his own business to run and could not carry that kind of note.
McGuire spent most of Saturday out in the hot sun cooking during the Chili Cook-Off event at Clarksville’s Riverfront Park. Proceeds from that and all his fundraisers will go to the roof repair fund.
He just recently held a fundraiser, selling raffle tickets. He noted that the winner was Lauren Suddarth Holland.
He posted, “Thank you to everyone who supported this Clarksville Missouri American Legion Post 349 Dudley Patton Harvey Fundraiser. It’s a great start to raising funds for our roof replacement at the legion in Clarksville.”
If you want to help out, go to their Facebook page for the information. Or, you can send a check to American Legion Post 349, PO Box 172, Clarksville, MO 63336.
“People can also reach out to me with ideas,” he said. Call him at 636-295-2875.
