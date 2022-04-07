Larger signs to be allowed outside historic district
By Stan Schwartz
LOUISIANA—The Louisiana City Council voted last Wednesday during a special meeting to amend the city’s sign ordinance to allow larger signs outside the city’s historic district.
Just before the meeting, the council held a public hearing at 6 p.m. for the citizens of Louisiana to discuss this sign ordinance change. All interested parties were invited to appear and he heard during he hearing. If people could not attend in person, the city offered to allow statements through Zoom, an online meeting space. People could either call in or login by computer to the meeting.
Council members noted that the change was to accommodate a new business that was going to open along Georgia Street. Family Dollar/Dollar Tree said it would be putting in a new building at Georgia and 30th streets, and wanted to attach the store’s name to the outside of their building.
City Administrator Kelly Henderson said that the original ordinance restricting the size of signs was enacted to preserve the integrity of Louisiana’s historic district. And although it makes perfect sense for that area of town, it made no sense for the retail areas outside of the historic district.
Henderson said they worked with Lyndee Rodamaker, the city’s attorney, on changing the ordinance. Signs are restricted to no more than 5% of the building’s exterior wall outside the historic district.
During the hearing, there were no objections from the public. Once the hearing was closed, the city council started their special meeting in order to vote on the sign issue.
They did a first and second reading on two ordinances. One was to allow the change in sign size for areas outside the historic district, and they did a first and second reading to reaffirm the ordinance regarding sign size within the town’s historic district.
The council voted and approved both amendments to the ordinances regarding sign size.
Conditional Use Permit
Application
The City Council then looked at an application for conditional use permit for an automotive shop in a residential neighborhood.
According to Rodamaker, the home has an attached garage that the owner wants to use to service vehicles.
The homeowner applied to the city’s Board of Adjustment for the conditional use change. Rodamaker said that board had already held its meeting and submitted its recommendation, noting that they would allow the change.
“We included language to make sure that they still have to submit their regular home occupation plans to the city administrator, even if you (the City Council) moves to approve the recommendation of the Board of Adjustment,” Rodamaker said.
Once approved, their next step would be to apply for a home occupation business license.
Rodamaker noted that the Board of Adjustment said it had discussed with the homeowner the importance of noise level compliance and R-1 and R-2 zone requirements. She added that the permit is for a minimum of two years and can be renewed for up to five years without another board hearing as long as all the rules governing the permit have been followed.
Most of the Council said it believed the Board of Adjustment had done its due diligence in researching the impact of the automotive shop on the neighborhood.
Council member Nick Fregeau asked who would have the authority to revoke such a permit if the homeowner was not in compliance with the permit.
Rodamaker said the City Council could revoke the permit after a revocation hearing, if it was determined necessary.
“You would have to revoke the business license along with the conditional use permit,” Rodamaker added.
Two council members were not present during the meeting and only one council member voted against granting the conditional use permit.
Kiffany Ardeneaux said she thought once the business was up and running, the City Council would start to get complaints from the neighbors, so she could not vote in favor of it.
The measure passed, and the meeting was adjourned.
