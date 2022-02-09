Even though the pandemic was wreaking havoc with businesses last year, especially restaurants, Adam Wacker made the bold move to Bowling Green to be head chef of a new restaurant—A Taste of Philly.
It’s been a year and a half since he came here, and Adam says this is the place he was meant to be. He had just finished putting together a big lunchtime catering order early last week when he sat down to talk about his time in Bowling Green. The restaurant opened at 11 a.m., and already the tables were starting to fill.
Adam has been in the restaurant business for more than 20 years and one of his dreams since he started at age 14 was to build an operation from the ground up. The owners of A Taste of Philly, Tommy, Lindsey and McCoy Thompson, gave him that opportunity.
“Bringing something like this to this town has been pretty rewarding. The people here, I don’t think they’ve had anything like what we’ve been doing,” he said. “So, I’ve gotten to know a lot of people.” With the positive feedback he’s been getting, Adam says it speaks volumes about the type of community Bowling Green is.
“It’s been a pretty neat experience,” he added.
Adam had been a chef in St. Louis at some fairly high-end restaurants. The Thompsons were able to get him to move here with that promise of letting him set up the kitchen they way he wanted. Since he started, Adam said that with the help of the owners and the others who work at A Taste of Philly, they’ve been able to create something special in Bowling Green.
Adam started out on The Hill in St. Louis, working his way up the ladder, learning the trade, always keeping his sites on that top spot as a chef.
“I got my first opportunity as a sous chef at a country club,” he said. Bogey Hill Country Club is located in St. Charles. While there, he became an executive chef. After a stint at another country club, Adam said he moved on to the corporate world, becoming an executive chef for Marriott-St. Louis West.
Adam said he was at a point in his life where he needed a change. A good friend introduced him to Tommy and Leslie, who were in the process of opening their restaurant in Bowling Green.
“They were in need of a chef,” he said, “someone to run the kitchen.”
As fate would have it, the offer came at just the right time for Adam.
“It was a blessing for both parties,” he added, “because they couldn’t even find cooks.”
LONG DAYS
Most weeks, Adam works seven days a week.
“And that’s what it takes,” he explained about making the restaurant thrive. “We’ve flourished here.”
And even though he spends a lot of time at the restaurant, Adam said he couldn’t do it without all the help of the Thompsons and all the people who work there.
“Building something from the ground up is fun,” he said, especially if you design it your own way. He noted that the operation runs like clockwork.
“The growth here has been exponential,” he added.
He has cooks that have been working with him since day-one, he said, some of them still in high school.
“I’ve trained them to cook the type of food we’re doing,” he said, adding that, it’s rewarding to know that he can let them operate on their own and turn out the type of food the restaurant is known for.
“They’re such good kids, and that says a lot,” Adam said, that they have stayed working with him all this time.
He did acknowledge that it is a high-stress type of job, and there has been some staff turnover.
“It’s not for everybody,” he added. “But I live for that stuff.”
They had a staff meeting the night before, he said, and he realized it does take everyone there to make things run right. And the longevity of the staff makes a big difference, too, he added.
“You know our (front of house) manager Heather Orf? I couldn’t do this without her,” he said. “She does so much for this restaurant. She does a lot of the decorating. It takes a full-circle team to run an operation like this. I’m proud of them.”
The Early Days of cooking
It wasn’t just the cooking that drew Adam to restaurant management. For Adam, it was also the atmosphere.
“I love the atmosphere just as much as I love the cooking,” he said. If you don’t love both, he explained, you’ll hate your life.
He noted that a new cooler would be going in the back as part of their expansion. The physical footprint will stay the same for now, though they are seriously considering adding outdoor seating for the summer months.
Anyone who has attended the big events around town in the last year or so, would have seen the A Taste of Philly tent set up and Adam at the grill.
Working those events has helped increase their catering business, he noted.
“We already have two weddings scheduled for the next couple of months,” he said. “We’re excited about that.”
He decided to try planned events last year using a set menu. The first one was for Valentine’s Day. It was a huge success, so much so, that they tried it again for New Year’s Eve. The menu for this year’s Valentine’s Day dinner was recently posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. Adam noted that they are still taking reservations.
