Night filled with
camaraderie and well wishes from the winners
BOWLING GREEN—There were so many well deserved awards during the 48th Annual Award Banquet by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce that it was difficult singling out just a few of the winners.
A full list of the awards and the winners is included below. A complete list of sponsors is also available on Page 7 of this issue.
Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year went to Tracy Brookshier marketing director of the Pike County Health Department, Home Health & Hospice. It was said that Tracy works harder than anyone else on the Chamber’s board of directors. She jumps in on any committee and takes charge when necessary and created some great events for the downtown area. She is also slated to become president of the Chamber of Commerce this year.
The Chamber also recognized Sarrah Gigous on her 10-year anniversary with the Chamber of Commerce. They thanked her for all her hard work behind the scenes to keep things running at the Chamber.
The award presented by the Bowling Green Times for Citizen of the Year, went to Ryan Bibb of Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes.
Publisher Tom Latos recited what was mentioned in the nominations sent in for Bibb. He said, “This person was deserving of this award because he is the most caring, giving person. His selflessness speaks volumes. He is giving of his time and his dedication to make sure any program or event he is involved in is completed and enjoyed by all.
“This person and his family are not only well known, and they’ve show it with numerous community involvement, such as adding a flagpole at their business in honor of our veterans and to remind us of our freedom just to name a few. He added a beautiful tribute to the Veterans who have passed away. He places flags by the casket, a branch of service flag outside and stunning uniforms donated from the community to display. (Having veterans donate their uniforms to the funeral home says a lot about the trust the community has for Ryan). Ryan also created a drop-off point for old flags and passes out new ones before Memorial Day. The old flags are placed with a veteran during the cremation process.”
The award was presented to Ryan Bibb of Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes.
Brookshier also recognized Deanna Feldmann, the outgoing president of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. Feldmann is also assistant vice president at HNB Bank.
“Dianna has been an amazing leader and mentor for the past two years,” Brookshier said. “She has been at nearly every meeting and event that our Chamber has had and has not complained once, that I’ve known about,” she added to great laughter from the audience.
The important thing to note, she said, is that all the Chamber activities and meetings are done on a voluntary basis by those who are members.
“She has always kept us calm during moments of stress and has kept a level head in response to any issue thrown at us,” Brookshier said. “She helped to keep our board members focused and going in a progressive direction, which I know was difficult at times, with our focused goal on what would benefit our members most.
“She is, in general, one of the sweetest people you will ever meet. And she has shared with us her exceptional business and leadership skills. She committed herself as president to make sure we met our ultimate mission—promoting and improving the business environment, stimulating a vibrant local economy and producing a cooperative effort to enhance the overall quality of life in Bowling Green to its highest potential. Her leadership skills made managing our team look easy, even with our diverse, professional backgrounds. I’m proud to have learned these qualities from her, and realize I have big shoes to fill.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.