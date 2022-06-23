Deters Sign Co. and T-Shirt Shop to host anniversary party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday.
John and Carol Deters started the sign business, Deters Sign Co., out of their home 35 years ago. As their family grew, so did their sign business. See the full story in next week’s Bowling Green Times. In the meantime, stop by Deters on Bus. 61, next to Dos Primos Mexican restaurant, on Friday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Carol said she appreciates how much the community has supported the family business over the years. And to show that appreciation, she and her staff are throwing an anniversary party. They will have the dragracing car they sponsor there for people to view, and in addition to that, they will have loads of giveaways and other fun things for the whole family. Also, Tom Leake, owner of The Angry Pig, will set up there during that time for anyone interested in lunch.
