Carolyn Casteel has been there for all of it
PITTSFIELD, Ill.—The home décor business, Casteel’s Color Wheel, opened its doors in 1950, said Carolyn Casteel, who started the business with her husband, Jean.
Jean is gone now, but Carolyn continues working at the store, which has grown considerably since its humble beginnings as just a paint and wallpaper store.
“We started out just across the street there,” she said pointing out the store’s front window. It was a small place—no more than 15 feet wide by 30 feet deep. Back then they had a lot of painters that used to frequent the store. Nowadays, she added, paint has become much easier to use, “and people like to do it themselves. There was no such thing as latex paint back them.”
The staff at the store was busy moving items around in preparation for a man to come in to clean and shine the floors for their open house on May 21 to celebrate this business milestone. Carolyn said they would have food and other refreshments for those who came to help them celebrate.
She remembers that she stayed in town at her grandmother house when she was going to high school because there were no school buses.
When Jean first got back from WW II, Carolyn said, he worked repairing cars. They took a truck out with parts to the various mechanics throughout the area. Back then, most service stations had a mechanic or two to repair vehicles.
The Chevrolet dealership in town at the time was across the street from their original shop, and the repair bays were on the second floor. An elevator took the cars up there, she explained. Carolyn worked for the dealership, she said, met the man who sold Pittsburg Paints, which they used to paint cars. Eventually, Jean opened the store to refinish furniture and eventually sell paint and wallpaper while Carolyn stayed working for the dealership.
As the business expanded, they moved across the street to buying a small building from the Peter’s family. They expanded that building’s footprint and eventually took over the dealership’s space, as well as some others. They added a huge gift shop over the years and a whole line of window treatments.
Carolyn smiled when she mentioned the blinds that could be opened and closed with the push of a button. It’s a whole different world theses day, she said. She remembers a woman who rented an apartment upstairs who used to sew the drapes.
Back in the day, she said, they did what needed to be done in order to make the business work. If that meant working after hours or on the weekends, that’s what they did, Carolyn said.
She has also been working to make sure the business continues after she’s gone. Jean died in 1992. Carolyn mentioned Debbie Roseberry, who has the record of working at the store the longest, besides her, of course.
“I started here the fall of 1982,” Roseberry said, when she was just 20. “It was a good fit,” she added.
Carolyn said Roseberry could do just about anything at the store. At the time she was cutting a matt to frame a picture.
“That’s because I’ve had a couple of good teachers,” Roseberry said.
The store also has a gift registry for weddings, births and other occasions. There’s also a large kitchenware section, in addition to a big selection of fine pottery.
“We have a lot of people from quite a big circle around here,” she said. She tries to come in as much as she can, she said, because she enjoys talking with and helping the customers.
Carolyn was excited for the celebration of the store’s 70th anniversary. She wanted everyone to come by and visit on May 21, enjoy a little food and say hi. The store is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
