Henny Penny offers more than the eye can see
BOWLING GREEN—The store’s rooster logo is crowing almost as if he is announcing the arrival of a new store in downtown Bowling Green.
Owners of the Henny Penny, at 600 W. Champ Clark Drive, Beth and Clint Mullen, were hard at work on Friday, putting the final touches on their store before its opening this week. They were gearing up for an invitation-only opening on Saturday, but the best was yet to come, because the grand opening is scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
They will have some gift certificates as prizes then, too.
With sweat on their brow and grime on their hands, the brother-sister team was ready to bring this business idea to life. They had created an oasis of calm in what was essentially a storage facility.
At the time, Beth and Clint, along with some family and friends there to help them, were hanging a section of an old hog feeder from the ceiling to surround a chandelier to create an interesting lighting effect and a one-of-a-kind light fixture.
After working from home doing mostly online sales for a few years, Clint said, he was considering setting up something in St. Louis with another company. But after discussing the idea with Beth, they figured they could do it on their own.
“It got to the point where I needed a place to park my stuff,” Clint said, “and this place was a great deal,” he said indicating the cavernous space they were filling with furniture and home décor. He had come across a couple of close out sales from stores that were selling high-end home interior items, and bought their inventory.
They staged all the items in the store for online sales and invited others to consign with them. Clint and his sister would place the items in the space and sell it online.
“We have people that have refinished furniture, some hand-made pieces, some new items,” he said. At the time a woman was setting up a display of her hand-made soaps.
But it’s not just all furniture or home décor. Clint pointed out a display of Myra Bags, which are trending. He was not worried about doing a lot of sales locally, because most of his business is done online.
He offers splits on sales of up to 70 percent for the seller. According to the company brochure, the splits are based on the product’s ability to be listed in-store and/or online. The splits also vary on the item’s total value.
“My value is; I’m letting you bring your stuff into the store, and if you don’t sell then you don’t have to pay a booth rental. When you do sell, my split covers hosting online.” Online sales platforms have different rules and pricing—Facebook, Amazon, e-Bay, Esty, Facebook Plus—so Clint said he sets his pricing accordingly.
“I’m there all day pushing those listings,” he said. “Kind of like selling a commodity.”
When the order comes in, the Henny Penny will take care of the packing and shipping.
Even though they were just about to open, Clint said they were ready to expand into the next bay, which is about the same size as their current operating space. They were in negotiations with the building’s owner. A door would have to be cut through to the new area.
He had two ideas for the space—either set it up just like their current space or make two-thirds like the current retail space, leaving the front third with the bay doors for storage.
Décor is matched in various display area. Clint pointed out section of the store they call the Man Cave. It has comfy seating and a large flat-screen TV for one spouse to lounge and wait while the other person is off shopping in the store.
“I’m going to load this area up with sports memorabilia,” he said, “and highlight it in the Cloud.” He referred back to the woman selling scented soaps, noting that they could get unscented soaps for deer hunters, as well.
He pointed out what he called the store’s Main Street, where they put items that don’t match the décor in the other sections. One section of décor is called French country, another is called farmhouse.
He can list items separately or put them with other items so that they compliment each other.
“My hashtag is: ‘Even good taste can come in a box.’”
The store’s name came from Clint’s sister-in-law, who loved the TV show “The Golden Girls.” During one of the episodes, the three main characters had to do a children’s TV show called “The Henny Penny.” When deciding on the store’s name, it was that one which stuck.
Clint said that makes him the chief rooster. Beth is chick in-charge, Stacy Damron is designer chick and Megan is crafty chick. Clint’s two young daughters, Alvia and Addison, were given nicknames,too: Designer chick trainee and chick in-charge trainee.
He added that he and Beth have a lot of business experience. They are also offering to help others in the area, who have business ideas that may need some guidance to get launched.
For more information on the store, go to thehennypenny.com. Or just ask them at thehennypennyllc@gmail.com.
