It was a night for winners during the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s 50th Annual Awards Banquet last Thursday. More than 150 people showed up at the Pike County Fairground’s main building for a meal, some music and some merriment.
The meal was served by Karen’s Catering, the music was by Mike Moore, and the decor was provided by Bouquet Florist.
Normally, the Bowling Green Times Citizen of the Year Award is given out at the end of the evening, but Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarrah Gigous and Vice President Karen Arico wanted the presentation to be a surprise for Chamber President Tracy Brookshier. She was also named Board Member of the Year. A large contingent of her family were secluded by the kitchen waiting to come out and not only surprise her, but share in the surprise of her receiving the award.
Once she saw her children and other family members, Brookshier quickly jumped out of her chair and ran to them for big hugs.
Speaking on behalf of the Chamber, Gigous touted many of Brookshier’s accomplishments in helping to make Bowling Green a better place for everyone to live.
Brookshier was at first speechless, but soon gained her composure and addressed the audience.
“Normally, I’m prepared for this type of thing,” she said. “I don’t have anything to say, but thank you.” Although she did add how much receiving he award means to her.
“I try be involved as much as possible,” she said. “I feel like the Bowling Green community—all of us—as a community all work together very well. I love seeing us grow together.”
And even though, she admits to getting some crazy ideas sometimes, she does appreciate all those who stood with her to help with those ideas.
“It wasn’t just me,” she said, although Gigous added that Brookshier was a driving force for getting things done in the community.
“Most of the times (my ideas) work out,” Brookshier said.
In addition to the two Chamber awards, Rep. Chad Perkins, R-40th, was there to present a House proclamation for Brookshier’s accomplishments.
Brookshier has been the marketing coordinator at the Pike County Health Department Home Health and Hospice since 2015. The agency joined the Chamber in 2017, becoming a huge supporter of the community.
Since 2017, Brookshier has served on the board as a representative and an officer. She was named president in 2020 and was re-elected in 2021 and re-elected again for 2022.
“I genuinely feel that the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is a great asset to our community,” she said. “And is because of the dedicated members of our board and (its members).”
She noted that over the last four years, membership in the Chamber has grown.
“And those members are utilizing everything that the Chamber has to offer,” she added.
And that growth has not been easy, she noted, especially over the past two years because of the COVID pandemic.
“It has caused many struggles in our businesses and our personal lives,” Brookshier said. “But here we are; we’re still going. Our local business community is very supportive of each other and that’s something I’m very proud of. It gives me a great sense of security for the future of our town.”
This growth is important, she noted, because it makes Bowling Green a place where future generations will want to return to in order to raise their families and start their own businesses.
Mayor Jim Arico gave the invocation for the meal and for all those there.
Another big winner for the evening was Ink Therapy & Body Piercing, which garnered three first-place awards.
Awards given during the evening are as follows:
Bowling Green Times, Citizen of the Year: Tracy Brookshier
Friend of the Chamber: Community State Bank
Chamber Member of the Year: Bo Stinnett
Board Member of the Year: Tracy Brookshier
BEST OF Bowling Green AWARDS
Best Place to Work:
1st: Bowling Green R-I School
2nd: Pawsitively Pampered Pets
3rd: Two Scoops
4th: Ann Layne Boutique
5th: Woods Smoked Meats
Best Boss:
1st: Ginny Elliott, Ink Therapy & Body Piercing
2nd: Kayla Luebrecht, Pawsitively Pampered Pets
3rd: Brittney Ruether, Gypsy Soul Salon & Boutique
4th: Matthew Frederickson, BGR1
5th: Cory Kessler, BGR1
Best Customer Service:
1st: Ink Therapy & Body Piercing
2nd: Ann Layne Boutique
3rd: Two Scoops
4th: Woods Smoked Meats
5th: BGR-I School Staff
Best Retail Shop:
1st: Ann Layne Boutique
2nd: Gypsy Soul Salon & Boutique
3rd: Woods Smoked Meats
4th: Prairies Edge Garden Center
5th: The Henny Penny
Best Place to Eat:
1st: Aloha Wood Fired Pizza
2nd: A Taste of Philly Steak & Ale
3rd: Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant
4th: Woods Smoked Meats
5th: Southside Bar & Grill
Koolest Place to Be:
1st: Ink Therapy & Body Piercing
2nd: BGR1 Sporting Events & Activities
3rd: Two Scoops
4th: Bowling Green City Parks
5th: Southside Bar & Grill
Best New Business:
1st: Ink Therapy & Body Piercing
2nd: Aloha Wood Fired Pizza
3rd: Two Scoops
4th: A Taste of Philly Steak & Ale
5th: They Henny Penny
Biggest Community Supporter:
1st: Bibb Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory LLC
2nd: Pike County Health Dept. Home Health & Hospice
3rd: Community State Bank
4th: Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte
5th: Chris Grote, Pike County Conservation
Best Not-For-Profit Business:
1st: Anne’s Anchor
2nd: PCADD
3rd: Pike County Health Dept. Home Health & Hospice
4th: The Hope Center
5th: NECAC
Best Teacher:
1st: Danielle Robinson, BGR1
2nd: Mandy Gregory, BGR1
3rd: Sheri Grote, BGR1
4th: Amy Becker, BGR1
5th: Susan Swarnes, BGR1
10-24 YEAR MILESTONE AWARDS:
• Ameren Missouri (Since 2009 - 12 years)
• AirEvac Lifeteam/AirMedCare Network (Since 2010 - 11 years)
• Alliance Water Resources Inc. (Since 2010 - 11 years)
• Ayers Oil Co./Ayers #35 (Since 2003 - 18 years)
• Cancer Memorial Park Foundation (Since 2007 - 14 years)
• Craig Bowen CPA (Since 2010 - 11 years)
• Cozy C Campground LLC (Since2003 - 18 years)
• Edward Jones Investments (Since 2000 - 21 years)
• HNB Bank (Since 1998 - 23 years)
• McDonalds (Since 1999 - 22 years)
• NECAC (Since 2000 - 21 years)
• Peoples Bank & Trust (Since 2007 - 14 years)
• Pike County Developmental Authority (Since 2001 - 20 years)
• Trust GDC Insurance Services (Since 2001 - 20 years)
• MU Community Development (Since 2010 - 11 years)
25-49 YEAR MILESTONE AWARDS
• Abels Quick Shop (Since 1980 - 41 years)
• Bleigh Ready Mix (Since 1996 - 25 years)
• Community State Bank (Since 1974 - 47 years)
• Crossroads General Store (Since 1994 - 27 years)
• Deters Sign Co. & T-Shirt Shoppe (Since 1989 - 32 years)
• KJFM Radio (Since 1984 - 37 years)
• MASH (Since 1974 - 47 years)
• Pike County Title Company (Since 1996 - 25 years)
• Pike County Mutual Insurance (Since 1980 - 41 years)
• The Peoples Tribune (Since 1996 - 25 years)
50+ YEAR MILESTONE AWARDS
• Bowling Green Lumber Company (Since 1958 - 63 years)
• McIlroy & Millan Law Firm (Since 1947 - 74 years)
• Woods Smoked Meats (Since 1947 - 74 years)
2022 INCOMING BOARD OF DIRECTORS: The officers and directors of the board were sworn in by Gigous
PRESIDENT – Tracy Brookshier, Pike County Health Dept. Home Health & Hospice
VICE PRESIDENT – Karen Arico, Retiree
TREASURER – Elizabeth Kingsley, Community State Bank
SECRETARY – Ruth Heffner , Trust GDC Insurance
BOARD MEMBERS
Christine Rutherford, People’s Bank & Trust; Ryan Bibb, Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory LLC; Lindy Ankelman, Deters Sign Co. & T-shirt Shoppe; Kyle Scherder, Community State Bank; Cole Branstetter, Church of the Nazarene; Lori Fuerst, Public Administrator; Tamara Scherder, Ameriprise Financial Services.
