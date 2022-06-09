Owners wanted to show the clinic’s recent renovations
The owners and staff at the Bowling Green Veterinary Clinic went all out on Sunday to make their open house something to remember.
Right at 11 a.m. the parking lot started to fill quickly as dozens of people came out to see all the new construction done during the clinic’s renovations. A whole new front was added to the building and the insides were completely redone, adding exam rooms and other facilities to make the large and small animal clinic a place where people in Pike County can come if they need care for their animals.
Retired veterinarian Dr. Terry Newton said he was impressed with the renovations. He worked at the clinic for 46 years, and retired about four years ago.
“It’s beautiful,” he said. “I mentored two of the doctors that are here now,” he said, “when they were in early high school or junior high.”
After he graduated as a doctor in veterinary medicine in 1971, Newton said he started at the Bowling Green clinic the same year.
“We are truly blessed here,” he said. At one time, he added, for about 2.5 years he was the only large animal vet in the area. He said the clinic was started in 1949.
Owners, Dr. Ashley Bowers and Dr. Sonja Perry said they were very happy with the turnout. Many former staff came to visit at the clinic during the open house. They were offering hot dogs and fresh-baked cookies, and at noon, the ice cream truck arrived to pass out cool and sweet deserts.
In an earlier interview, Bowers said she fell in love with Newton’s passion for the job, and that cemented her desire to become veterinarian.
Throughout the day, there was so much going on that the people visiting the clinic could find something interesting to do.
Full Moon Farms & Petting Zoo set up outside the clinic, giving children and others a chance to interact with several types of animals, including alpacas, goats, a cow, rabbits and two very large tortoises. The farm is based out of Pleasant Hill, Ill.
Inside, children could get their faces painted to look like some of the animals from the clinic. In the back, stuffed animals filled the ICU cages and one of the exam tables was set up so children could administer first aid to some of the stuffed animals.
Back for a visit, were Lana Winter with her rescue from the clinic, Scarlett.
“She came from here,” said Winter. Scarlett had been hit by a car and had to have one of her hind legs amputated. “I got an email asking if I wanted to come in and meet her (after her surgery),” she added. Once she saw Scarlett’s face, Winter said she was won over. The puppy gets around just as well on three legs and her other rescued dogs do.
Scarlett was interested in all the petting zoo animals, but didn’t want to get too close.
Members of the staff have also adopted some of the pets that have ended up at the clinic. Madisyn Parrish, who works at the clinic, was holding Molly, a dog she adopted about a year ago. With her was her mother, Linda, who works at the Clopton school campus.
Linda said they have several rescues from the clinic.
“I keep saying no more, but they need a home,” she added, noting that both her daughters work at the clinic. “The things we do for our children.”
Vet tech Caleb Gesling said he’s been with the clinic for about four years. He works with the doctors mainly when they handle large animals, but he can switch over and help with small animals when needed.
