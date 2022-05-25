Updated facility boasts new amenities for patients and their owners
Owners of the Bowling Green Veterinarian Clinic off of Bus. 61 recently completed renovations expanding the building’s footprint by adding a new reception/intake area.
Dr. Ashley Bowers purchased a share of the business five years ago, and recently Dr. Sonja Perry bought out Dr. Cerven’s share of the business this May. Even though Cerven is no longer an owner, Perry said, he’s still working at the clinic, seeing animals.
Bowers said they finished the renovations in July last year.
“We completely redid the old clinic and added on a new reception and exam rooms on the front of it (the building),” she noted. “It was interesting doing construction during COVID,” Bowers said. During most of that time, the clinic had been seeing customers curbside, which allowed for construction to move along.
“We did curbside for more than a year,” she said, noting the construction was done in phases. “It was a bit of a mess for a while, but we made it work.”
The clinic is a true mixed animal practice, seeing large and small animals.
“We do a little bit of everything,” Bowers said.
“There’s a lot of days when we’ll do a 2-pound kitten vaccine and then run out back and pull a calf,” Perry said.
Bowers said she and Perry came into veterinary medicine is similar ways.
“Our stories are similar,” she explained. “We’re both from Bowling Green. I got my first job here when I was 16, cleaning kennels. And I kept wandering out to see what they (the vets) were doing.” From there she became an assistant. And after graduating with a degree in veterinary medicine, Bowers worked at a small clinic in St. Louis for a year before buying Dr. Terry Newton’s part of the practice in Bowling Green. It was about that time that he was ready to retire, Bowers added. “It worked out perfect.”
“He was a true mentor,” she said of Newton. “I fell in love with his passion for his job.” She worked at the clinic all through high school and would come back and work during her summer breaks from college and sometimes on the weekends.
Perry recalls her first experience with the clinic when she was 9.
“It was with my golden retriever puppy, and Dr. Cerven did that visit,” she said. “I though it was pretty cool that it seemed like he had all the answers when it came to these animals that couldn’t talk.”
She returned when she was in seventh grade for job shadowing day.
At age 16, Perry said she again got to job shadow.
“I got to keep showing up,” she said. “And they kept letting me in,” she said with a huge smile. She just loved the idea of being able to help people by helping their pets by using science. “And you got to be outside,” she added.
Perry recalls the first time she vet-checked a cow. She said she felt like she had a magical secret “that only me and Mother Nature knew.” It’s still a feeling she gets every time she palpates a cow.
“Now the idea of being able to help our farms transition into the 21st century, and make those succession plans has been a really neat part of it, too,” Perry said.
Returning to Bowling Green after getting her DVM, meant a lot to Perry, who likes that she can help the people who once sat behind her in church when she was growing up here.
Including Bowers and Perry, the practice has five doctors. The clinic is always busy, but even so, online reviews say everyone there is professional and provides excellent service.
It’s the fast-paced atmosphere of the business that drew the two of them to this particular clinic.
“It’s a real variety—something new every day. And it pushes you and makes you think,” Bowers said. “It’s mentally and physically challenging,” she added.
Both of them received their undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Missouri.
Bowers said all the doctors at the clinic when to Mizzou, as well.
Because they are a full-service veterinary clinic, Bowers said they have holding and haul-in facilities onsite.
“We also have a portable chute, so we can go to people’s farms,” she added. “On the small animal side, we do well-meant things, but we also do a lot of advance surgeries, including orthopedics and fracture repairs.”
Because they are at least 1.5 hours from the bigger referral centers, Bowers said they are passionate about offering really good care—“Especially for those people who can’t afford those St. Louis prices. Just because you’re from a rural area it doesn’t mean your pets or livestock deserve anything less.”
Perry recently participated in the VOICE program put on by the Northeast Action Corp. She said she thought it was important to show the elementary school children that one can go out in the world and learn and then return home.
“We truly believe that for a rural community to thrive and be a place that we want our families to be, we need to have people here who make it a great place to live,” Perry said. “We’re happy to be one of those businesses.”
The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. They also have extended hours to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
If you want a first-hand look at what they’ve done with the clinic, Bowers said they will be holding an open house on Sunday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bowers said it’s going to be a fun community outreach for the clinic.
“We’ll have a petting zoo and an ice cream truck,” she added.
