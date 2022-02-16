Bowling Green, MO (63334)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning will transition to mainly snow as winds pick up in the afternoon. Morning high of 30F with temps falling to near 20. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 8 to 12 inches..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 1F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.