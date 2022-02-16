By Stan Schwartz
According to Jennifer Yoder-Burns, Bowling Green’s library director, Pat Moore, the former library director was cleaning out her closets at home and realized she had an abundance of prom dresses.
That’s when the idea hit, Yoder-Burns said. There are lots of young women who would like to attend their proms, but can’t afford $150 to $400 for a dress.
She thought people who had gently used dresses would want to donate them to the library, which would then sell them at a reasonable cost to those who couldn’t afford new dresses, explained Yoder-Burns.
“When she (Pat Moore) put out the word,” Yoder-Burns said, “dozens of dresses were donated.”
She added that she thought the library could provide a decent dress for about $20. There are about 25 dresses in their inventory now.
Yoder-Burns said they would hold a sale Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the library. A second sale would take place sometime in March if any dresses were not sold during the first sale.
They come in a variety of sizes, she noted—from size 4 to size 18. And there are quite a few styles and colors to choose from.
“Some are considered vintage,” Yoder-Burns said.
The dresses are available for viewing before the sale, but will only be sold during the sale.
“People can come in anytime the library is open,” Yoder-Burns said. But it’s best to come in between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Even though the library does have Saturday hours, there is only one staff member on duty, so there’s no one to show the dresses.
All proceeds from the sale would go to the teen department of the library, Yoder-Burns said.
“We’re lacking a little bit in that area,” she said.
Yoder-Burns added that she is open to bargaining on the price of the dresses during the sale.
