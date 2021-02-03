BOWLING GREEN—The buildings around the city’s square look remarkably similar to when they were first constructed. Business names have changed over the years, but one—the Bowling Green Pharmacy—has been a steady operation in the building on the west side of the square.
Owners have come and gone, but since early 1940, the space has been occupied by the pharmacy. Inside, things have changed, too. A soda fountain once operated in there. Walls were moved to make the space larger, and if not for a good firewall, the building would have been a loss when the building next to it—where the Ben Franklin Building is now—burned to the ground in September 1960.
Current owner, Sheri Black, had longtime employee, Pam Cole, were looking through boxes of old photos they found on a shelf in the back room.
“I had no idea we had all these old photos in here,” she said during an interview. “Most of them are of people who had worked here,” she added. That box was under a shelf behind a desk in the back. “So, I never even knew it was back there.”
When Pam started in at the pharmacy in 1974, she was fresh out of Bowling Green High School and her last name was Lawrence. Eventually, she would marry one of the pharmacists, Bob Cole. She recalled that Woods Locker occupied part of the building’s space for a time before the pharmacy was expanded.
In 1996, Cole and pharmacists George Green and John Murr, incorporated the business as Family Health Pharmacies. They operated the Bowling Green Pharmacy and Hearing Air Center and the Family Drug Store in Louisiana. Black also bought that store and splits her time between the two. She bought the pharmacies in December 2016.
Pam said the building housed a pharmacy in the 1940s, but Black said it wasn’t called the Bowling Green Pharmacy until 1951. But the pharmacy may date back to an even earlier time. An old calendar from 1908 found in the same box of old photos, gives the name: Summerkamp’s Pharmacy on the west side of the square.
Before buying the pharmacies, Black worked at the hospital. She worked part time at the Bowling Green Pharmacy since graduating from pharmacy school. During the same time, Black, who grew up in Clarksville, also worked at the pharmacy in the Troy Kroger.
When she started at the hospital in 2007, she added, she started filling back in at the Bowling Green Pharmacy in the afternoons.
“When the owner wanted to sell, I thought that was a pretty good idea,” she said. At that time three women pharmacists were working in the building. The others didn’t want to buy it, she said, “and I did.”
Pam said, with the Bowling Green Pharmacy, “If you or someone in your family needed something during the night, we were as close as your phone. Is your present pharmacists available after supper and on Sundays and holidays? We are.”
“Were not open,” Black clarified, “but we are available.”
Pam remembered when people would call 3 or 4 a.m. and Bob would come up to the pharmacy to see what he could do for them.
“And he wouldn’t charge any extra,” she added.
“Pharmacies have changed a lot in the last 20 years,” Black said. “Even since when I became a pharmacist thing have become a lot different.” Some of the larger pharmacies, she said, make it difficult for small, independently owned businesses like hers.
And she wants to her business to stay profitable, because between the two stores, she has about 18 employees.
The biggest thing Pam said she noticed over the years is how much in a hurry everyone is these days—that and the addition of computer systems to keep track of prescriptions.
“I used to do everything by hand,” she said. Their first computer, she noted, was as big as a refrigerator.
“It’s changed a lot,” she said.
When she first started, Pam said, she worked at the front counter. By 1986, she got her license as a hearing aid specialist. By 1994 she was board certified as a hearing instrument specialist.
There was a time, she recalled, when they had lines going out the door when they sold school supplies. “We even wrapped packages,” she said. “There was a fountain, and we used to sell liquor, but that was before my time.”
Now there’s too much automation, Pam added.
