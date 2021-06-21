BOWLING GREEN—Unless you’re returning to Bowling Green from a trip south on Hwy. 61, you probably haven’t seen the new billboard that went up Thursday morning.
Colleen Scherder said the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce commissioned Shari Grote to do a painting of the new visitor’s center. Then, she along with two other chamber members, came up with the design for a new billboard to welcome travelers to Bowling Green.
Scherder said the chamber wanted people to know that Bowling Green had a visitor’s center and they should pull off the highway and check it out, as well as the town. The other two ladies on the committee with Scherder were Marge Vogel and Ruth Heffner.
Randy Crosser and his son, Stephen Seeton, removed the old billboard sign, repaired the top board on the sign and then rolled out the new sign, showing Grote’s painting as a snapshot attached to a wood panel with Welcome to … Bowling Green Visitor Center around the center’s image. The text under the sign tells visitors how to find the building just off the highway interchange.
Crosser, who owns R.C. Maintenance out of Foristell, said he’s been doing billboard installations for nearly 35 years. He remembers when they still pasted them up in strips. His son has been in the business for about 12 years.
Most of the time, he added, billboard installation is fairly easy, especially with the new vinyl wraps that are currently being used.
“The only thing you have to watch for is high winds,” he said. In some places there are power and telephone lines that run parallel to the road where the sign is going up. If the wind catches the wrap, it can easily pull it out of one’s hands and wrap around those lines.
He recalled that’s what happened at the Ford plant in Kansas City. It caused a power outage, he added, that cost the car manufacturer’s insurance company $1 million.
Even the old Welcome to Bowling Green billboard has some use left in it, Crosser said. It can be used to cover hay bales, or as Scherder suggested with a smile, a large Slip-and-Slide™. It was rolled up and taken away.
