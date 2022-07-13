Yondoo Broadband, the internet provider that installed fiber-optic cable throughout town, recently presented Mayor Jim Arico with a certificate noting that Bowling Green is now a Gigabyte Network certified community.
John Long, the chief operating officer for MidAtlantic Broadband, the parent company of Yondoo, said the company installed the fiber-optic cable throughout the city, starting about two years ago. The certification, he noted, shows that having high-speed internet available is an asset to the city.
“This (certificate) is to highlight that the city has something here for their benefit,” he said during the presentation at Bowling Green City Hall on Thursday. In order to get the certification, he added, Yondoo had a third party verify the high-speed internet availability.
“This is good for us,” Arico said after receiving the certificate from Long. “As I write to different businesses, and inviting manufacturers, and as I apply for grants, it gives me a little more background.” He noted that when he presents Bowling Green as a good place for businesses to come, he has the certification to prove that high-speed internet is waiting and ready to be used.
“We also offer HD video and TV service,” he added.
The focus right now is on rural broadband, Long said.
“Most rural places don’t have it, and these guys do,” Long added. “One-hundred percent of the people and businesses could get a gig up and a gig down,” he said. “It has tremendous capacity. And what’s more important, in an effort to stay ahead of the curve, next year we’re going to double it (the capacity).”
The need for extra capacity became extremely evident during the pandemic when businesses and schools moved to online functions in order to keep operating.
As an example, Long said that with increased capacity a doctor’s office could send x-rays electronically.
“You could send it from here to a specialist in St. Louis to look at,” he said. “That takes tremendous capacity.” And since COVID hit, usage just continues to go up, he added.
“And this gives Bowling Green another step up in competing with larger urban areas,” Arico added. “And that’s not just for businesses, but for residential areas, too.”
Arico said it helps established businesses in Bowling Green, as well, especially those companies that provide goods and services outside of Pike County.
“When we’re able to compete at that level in high-speed internet, that is good for our manufacturers plus residents,” he added.
Long said it will also help builders that are adding homes to the community. Buyers knowing that there’s reliable internet available will help those homes sell faster.
“People will want to move here, because you have a first-class service,” Long added. Yondoo is also expanding its services to Bowling Green’s new industrial park. He said that should be done sometime this year.
