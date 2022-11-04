Construction and infrastructure upgrades continue
Bowling Green’s City Council is moving ahead with several construction projects including roads and airport expansion.
The board of aldermen voted to use entitlement funds for constructing a new hangar at the Bowling Green Municipal Airport. Recent improvements on the runway and taxiways have made the airport a good option for businesses looking to expand to this area. City Administrator Linda Luebrecht said the new hangar would have two bays for aircraft when it’s done.
She showed an airport aerial shot and noted the new hangar would go where the current tie-down area is. She added that the entitlement funds means that no taxpayer money is being used for this project. The board approved $5,521 in funds to go to McClure Engineering for the project.
“All this is following the Master Plan,” she said. “We have to follow the Master Plan or it will cost the city a lot of money.”
They also approved $13,750 to McClure Engineering to do a study of the city’s waste water treatment plant.
“We got a grant to do a study,” Luebrecht said. “It was a $50,000 grant and we had to match a percentage, so we put in $12,500.” With expansion of city housing—two new subdivisions are slated for the two fields adjacent to the big city park—the grant will evaluate whether the current treatment plant could handle the extra load from the new housing areas.
“As the city grows,” she said, “our waste water treatment plant has to accommodate everything. We have to make sure it’s capable of handling all of this.”
The city has applied for a grant for plant improvement or expansion once the study is completed.
“We don’t know if we’re going to get that grant, but we’re hoping to know before the end of the year,” she said.
The city council voted to approve sewer abatement for the Champ Clark House, Honey Shuck, at a cost of $122.73.
The West Locust 2 project is still on track, she added. Sewer and water line repairs were completed earlier this year on the east side of Locust street. The new project, which is being handled by McClure Engineering, will continue on the other side of Bus. Hwy. 61.
Luebrecht said there is no start date yet on phase two of the project.
The aldermen also put out bids for the city’s fuel contract. Although Casey’s won the bid, there was still discussion on whether or not it could be awarded to the business. There was a qualification question that needed to be resolved.
Luebrecht said, “The one question was, ‘Indicate whether your service is 24/7 on the pumps,’ and they are not.” She noted that the fire and police departments need access to fuel at all hours, and especially Alliance when they are plowing roads throughout the winter.
If the question is not resolved in the next few weeks, she said, the city will have to re-bid the contract.
The city is also working with the Pike County Health Department on a Community Development Block Grant.
“The city is pursuing this on their (PCHD) behalf,” Luebrecht said. “It’s not costing the taxpayers any money. We’re just handling all the paperwork.”
The aldermen also approved a request by Bowling Green Police Chief Josh Langley for another patrol officer. Unlike the last few officers who joined the force this year from the police academy, this officer will be hired directly to the department.
“It will happen about mid-November,” Luebrecht said.
The department is also growing by one member that has four legs. Sgt. Roy Peters is currently in training with Jeff, the department’s K9 officer.
“Once Peters is officially trained with the dog,” she said, they will deploy on regular patrol and when needed. Jeff is fully trained in a variety of police department needs.
“It’s not costing us anything,” she said. A grant paid for the dog, and the police department applied for an aftermath grant to cover the dog’s food and veterinary bills.
“We’ve always tried to get as many grants as possible,” Luebrecht added, to help the citizens.
