Although the annual Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet was canceled because of the COVID-19 virus, the Chamber still awarded the annual recognitions given to individuals and businesses in our city. Members of the Chamber distributed the awards to the various recipients at their places of business last week.
Pursuant to the Bylaws, each year a Chamber Board Member of the Year and a Chamber Member of the Year are selected. The Chamber Member of the Year is nominated by and voted on by all Chamber members. The Chamber Board Member of the Year is nominated by and voted on by the members of the Chamber Board. This year’s recipients:
Outstanding Chamber Member: Brittany Henke, CSB new branch.
Outstanding Chamber Board Member: Karen Arico.
Each year, recognition is given to a local business or person that demonstrates exceptional support for the work of the Chamber. This year’s recipient of the Friend of the Chamber award: Bleigh Ready Mix.
The Business Beautification Grant is a new grant instituted by the Chamber this year. This $500 grant is awarded to assist with funding for needed improvements for storefront beautification to businesses located within the City of Bowling Green. There were three applicants this year. The recipient of the first Chamber Business Beautification Grant is Forever Primitives and Luncheonette.
For the second year, the Chamber is presenting “Best of BG” awards to local businesses and individuals to recognize their exceptional level of performance. They have been selected through a nomination and voting process. Those receiving “Best of BG” awards this year are:
Best Place to Work:
1st: Bowling Green Schools
2nd: Bowling Green Medical Group
3rd: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette
4th: Twin Pike Family YMCA
5th: RE/MAX Realty Shop
Best Boss:
1st: Denis Foster, Bowling Green Medical Group
2nd: Ann Layne Boutique, Stephanie Klott
3rd: Elisha Koenig, RE/MAX Realty Shop
4th: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette
5th: Karen Harrower, Parkside Manor
Best Customer Service:
1st: Bowling Green Medical Group
2nd: Ann Layne Boutique
3rd: B & B Automotive
4th: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette
5th: Ink Therapy and Body Piercing
Best Retail Shop:
1st: Ann Layne Boutique
2nd: Gypsy Soul Salon & Boutique
3rd: The Henny Penny
4th: Hair Creationz
5th: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette
Best Place to Eat:
1st: Dos Primos
2nd: B & B Tavern
3rd (tie): A Taste of Philly; Forever Primitive & Luncheonette
4th: Southside Bar & Grill
5th: Bowling Green Diner
Best Teacher:
1st: Coach Matt Chance, Bowling Green Schools
2nd: Bill Mallory
3rd: Coach Brandon McCann, Bowling Green Schools
4th: Christy Buffington, Bowling Green Schools
5th: Mrs. Schaffer, St. Clement School
Koolest Place
to Be:
1st: Bowling Green Schools (sporting events)
2nd: Bowling Green Parks
3rd: Southside Bar & Grill
4th: Twin Pike Family YMCA
5th: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette
Best New Business in Town:
1st: Ann Layne Boutique
2nd: The Henny Penny
3rd: A Taste of Philly
4th: Ink Therapy & Body Piercing
5th: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette
Biggest Community Supporter:
1st: Pike County Health Dept. Home Health & Hospice
2nd: Bibb-Veach Funeral Home
3rd: Community State Bank
4th: Sheriff Stephen Korte
5th: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette
Best Non-profit:
1st: Pike County Health Dept Home Health & Hospice
2nd: Twin Pike Family YMCA
3rd: The Hope Center
4th: Options for Women
5th: NECAC
The Bowling Green Times Citizen of the Year was awarded to Rhonda Stumbaugh, administrator, Pike County Health Department. Although sponsored and conducted by the Bowling Green Times, the Chamber works to support this award and the individual it recognizes.
For the second year, the Chamber has conducted a Fill the Freezer Fundraiser Raffle. The winner of a $500 Gift Card to Woods Smoked Meats and a 7 cubic foot deep freeze was Rosa Sippley. Congratulations, Rosa!
Board members for the 2021 year will be sworn in at the monthly board meeting to be held Feb. 3, 2021. This year’s board officers are: Tracy Brookshier (president, Pike Co. Health Dept. Home Health & Hospice), Heather Stevens (first vice president, Midwest Pest Professionals), Karen Arico (second vice president, retiree), Elizabeth Kingsley (treasurer, Community State Bank), and Ruth Heffner (secretary, Trust GDC). Serving as directors are: Deanna Feldmann (HNB Bank), Christine Rutherford (PB&T Bank), Mark Stotler (Poage Ford), Meredith Miller (Sparks Maintenance/Heating & Cooling, & 3B Machine & Weld), Cole Branstetter (BG Church of the Nazarene), Kyle Scherder (Community State Bank), Lindy Ankelman (Deters Sign & T-shirt Shoppe), Ryan Bibb (Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes LLC). Continuing to serve the Chamber as Executive Director for her 11th year is Sarrah Gigous.
Thank you to everyone who participated in our raffle and the voting process for this year’s awards. They were won by some of the most deserving businesses and individuals in Bowling Green. The Chamber is very proud to continue showing our support to our community and promoting the members of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
