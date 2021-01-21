B&B Tavern

Bob Cannon, center, receives a second place award from Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce members Karen, left, and Mayor Jim Arico. Photo by Stan Schwartz

Although the annual Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet was canceled because of the COVID-19 virus, the Chamber still awarded the annual recognitions given to individuals and businesses in our city. Members of the Chamber distributed the awards to the various recipients at their places of business last week.

Pursuant to the Bylaws, each year a Chamber Board Member of the Year and a Chamber Member of the Year are selected. The Chamber Member of the Year is nominated by and voted on by all Chamber members. The Chamber Board Member of the Year is nominated by and voted on by the members of the Chamber Board. This year’s recipients:

Outstanding Chamber Member: Brittany Henke, CSB new branch.

Outstanding Chamber Board Member: Karen Arico.

Each year, recognition is given to a local business or person that demonstrates exceptional support for the work of the Chamber. This year’s recipient of the Friend of the Chamber award: Bleigh Ready Mix.

The Business Beautification Grant is a new grant instituted by the Chamber this year. This $500 grant is awarded to assist with funding for needed improvements for storefront beautification to businesses located within the City of Bowling Green. There were three applicants this year. The recipient of the first Chamber Business Beautification Grant is Forever Primitives and Luncheonette.

For the second year, the Chamber is presenting “Best of BG” awards to local businesses and individuals to recognize their exceptional level of performance. They have been selected through a nomination and voting process. Those receiving “Best of BG” awards this year are:

 

Best Place to Work:

1st: Bowling Green Schools

2nd: Bowling Green Medical Group

3rd: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette

4th: Twin Pike Family YMCA

5th: RE/MAX Realty Shop

 

Best Boss:

1st: Denis Foster, Bowling Green Medical Group

2nd: Ann Layne Boutique, Stephanie Klott

3rd: Elisha Koenig, RE/MAX Realty Shop

4th: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette

5th: Karen Harrower, Parkside Manor

 

Best Customer Service:

1st: Bowling Green Medical Group

2nd: Ann Layne Boutique

3rd: B & B Automotive

4th: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette

5th: Ink Therapy and Body Piercing

 

Best Retail Shop:

1st: Ann Layne Boutique

2nd: Gypsy Soul Salon & Boutique

3rd: The Henny Penny

4th: Hair Creationz

5th: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette

 

Best Place to Eat:

1st: Dos Primos

2nd: B & B Tavern

3rd (tie): A Taste of Philly; Forever Primitive & Luncheonette

4th: Southside Bar & Grill

5th: Bowling Green Diner

 

Best Teacher:

1st: Coach Matt Chance, Bowling Green Schools

2nd: Bill Mallory

3rd: Coach Brandon McCann, Bowling Green Schools

4th: Christy  Buffington, Bowling Green Schools

5th: Mrs. Schaffer, St. Clement School

 

Koolest Place 

to Be:

1st: Bowling Green Schools (sporting events)

2nd: Bowling Green Parks 

3rd: Southside Bar & Grill

4th: Twin Pike Family YMCA

5th: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette

 

Best New Business in Town:

1st: Ann Layne Boutique

2nd: The Henny Penny

3rd: A Taste of Philly

4th: Ink Therapy & Body Piercing

5th: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette

 

Biggest Community Supporter:

1st: Pike County Health Dept. Home Health & Hospice

2nd: Bibb-Veach Funeral Home

3rd: Community State Bank

4th: Sheriff Stephen Korte

5th: Forever Primitives & Luncheonette

 

Best Non-profit:

1st: Pike County Health Dept Home Health & Hospice

2nd: Twin Pike Family YMCA

3rd: The Hope Center

4th: Options for Women

5th: NECAC

 

The Bowling Green Times Citizen of the Year was awarded to Rhonda Stumbaugh, administrator, Pike County Health Department. Although sponsored and conducted by the Bowling Green Times, the Chamber works to support this award and the individual it recognizes.

For the second year, the Chamber has conducted a Fill the Freezer Fundraiser Raffle. The winner of a $500 Gift Card to Woods Smoked Meats and a 7 cubic foot deep freeze was Rosa Sippley. Congratulations, Rosa!

Board members for the 2021 year will be sworn in at the monthly board meeting to be held Feb. 3, 2021. This year’s board officers are: Tracy Brookshier (president, Pike Co. Health Dept. Home Health & Hospice), Heather Stevens (first vice president, Midwest Pest Professionals), Karen Arico (second vice president, retiree), Elizabeth Kingsley (treasurer, Community State Bank), and Ruth Heffner (secretary, Trust GDC). Serving as directors are: Deanna Feldmann (HNB Bank), Christine Rutherford (PB&T Bank), Mark Stotler (Poage Ford), Meredith Miller (Sparks Maintenance/Heating & Cooling, & 3B Machine & Weld), Cole Branstetter (BG Church of the Nazarene), Kyle Scherder (Community State Bank), Lindy Ankelman (Deters Sign & T-shirt Shoppe), Ryan Bibb (Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes LLC). Continuing to serve the Chamber as Executive Director for her 11th year is Sarrah Gigous.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our raffle and the voting process for this year’s awards. They were won by some of the most deserving businesses and individuals in Bowling Green. The Chamber is very proud to continue showing our support to our community and promoting the members of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.

