On April 23, the automotive service department at Boland Chevrolet in Bowling Green got to do a little rescuing when a van filled with 34 rescue dogs on its way to the Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, broke down.
According to Adam Spory, with Chevy dealership, the automotive service department was able to repair the van.
“We were able to help them back on the road to Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN,” Spory said.
The group, Spot’s Last Stop Canine Rescue, posted on its Facebook page a thank you the mechanic.
“Thank you Randy from Boland Chevrolet who helped fix our broken down van loaded with 34 dogs! He stayed on his day off to get us back on the road to save these precious lives! THANK YOU,” the group posted.
“Coincidently, this month we are collecting pet supplies for the Northeast Missouri Humane Society,” Spory added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.